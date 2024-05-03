In the 2023-24 NHL season, it could be argued that the Winnipeg Jets’ starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck was the best goaltender of the campaign. Considering the noticeable increase in goals scored this year, he probably had the best season of his career. On April 29th it was announced he would be up for nomination for the Vezina trophy. The next day Hellebuyck allowed over four goals in one contest for the 5th game in a row in the playoffs. The Jets lost the series in five games, even with home-ice advantage.
What happened?
Hellebuyck’s Point Of View
In a press conference, when asked on an individual basis if he thought his game was where it was supposed to be, Hellebuyck said the following: ¨You’re probably not going to believe when I say I was playing the best hockey of my career, but it’s truly how I was feeling.¨
¨Heartbreaking¨ is how the goaltender describes the series. He then gives credit to the play of the Colorado Avalanche. The goaltender mentions that looking back, he’s not sure he even saw one puck go in the net.
The Jets’ Overall Play
In those five games, Connor Hellebuyck did not play poorly. Out of all the goals the Winnipeg Jets have allowed, most of them came off of deflections, spot-on screens, perfect shots, multiple cross-crease pass one-timers, and terrible defensive turnovers. The statistics make the Vezina goaltender seem like his playoff performance was awful.
However, it could be argued that Hellebuyck was left out to dry in that series. The Avalanche completely outplayed their opponent in the first round. Sometimes, the player minding the net gets a bad look when a team gets blown out.
Connor Hellebuyck could be the Vezina favorite for this season. Second in wins, second in save percentage, fourth in goals against average, and third in shots against. It is unfortunate that the Jets couldn’t get out of the first round. They had a great season and their goaltender was a huge part of their success.
