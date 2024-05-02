Game 6 Preview: Leafs Needing A Statement Win

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their backs against the wall. The series will be heading back to Toronto as the Leafs look to force another Game 7 versus the Boston Bruins.

They’ll attempt to do so without the services of Auston Matthews, who is ruled out for tonight’s game. The Leafs won Game 5 courtesy of an overtime goal by Matthew Knies and an impressive goaltending effort by Joseph Woll. Leafs fans are certainly optimistic that the team can force a return to Boston but according to past years, a Game 7 in Boston can yet again result in heartbreak.

Game 6 in Toronto is sure to be a good one. With Boston also looking to close out the series and avoid choking the lead like last postseason, expect the Bruins to come out with guns blazing.

Bruins vs Leafs Auston Matthews

Maple Leafs Have Momentum Following Must-Win Game

The Leafs are rolling into Game 6 looking to make a statement. In an attempt to keep their season alive, expect Toronto to come out aggressive and ready to play.

They absolutely cannot afford to start the game off slow. The Bruins will be just as determined to close out the series and express just as much aggression to win the game. All four lines will need to be rolling and a group effort will need to be present. The Leafs have an amazing chance to use their momentum combined with being in front of a home crowd, to make a statement tonight.

You also can’t bring up effort without depending on the Leafs’ core group. Players such as Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares will all need to be factors if the Leafs have any chance of winning this game. Goaltending will also need to be in check as Jeremy Swayman has given the Leafs a hard time this series. Whether it’s Woll or Ilya Samsonov starting in the net, they’ll need to be the best version of themselves to help book that flight back to Boston.

However, it all comes back to the core four. The discussions have been there for years, but this year it feels different. if the Leafs lose tonight’s game, this will be it for the core four being together in Toronto. It doesn’t help that Matthews will be absent for this game, but excuses aren’t going to be tolerated.

Tonight is a huge chance for the Leafs to combat the narrative placed on them and on the core four.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares

Bruins Looking To Close Out Series

For the Bruins, the last thing they want is a return to TD Garden. The Bruins had a 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers during the 2023 playoffs. Florida stormed back and tied the series, where they won in game 7, shocking the hockey world.

For the Bruins, a repeat of last year’s choke would be an utter failure. They’ve been the better team this series and are looking to punch their ticket to the next round, where they’ll rematch against the Panthers.

Boston started Game 5 quite slowly and allowed Toronto to take control. This can’t be the case if they want any chance to win this series. Boston will need to play a full 60 minutes, pressuring the opposition through high-danger offensive chances and strong defense. Goaltending will also need to be as strong as it has been.

Expect both teams to show aggression throughout tonight’s matchup. The team that will come on top will be the team that plays a full 60 minutes where all four lines are making strong contributions, and with defense and goaltending being the backbone in a must-win game for both teams.

