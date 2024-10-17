Health Issue Seems to be Plaguing Canucks’ Elias Pettersson

Since signing an eight-year deal worth $11.6 million per season on March 3, 2024, Elias Pettersson has struggled on the ice, managing only one even-strength goal in his first game with the new contract. Despite tallying six goals and 15 assists over 36 games since then, all those goals have come from special teams, leaving fans and analysts wondering what has happened to the talented forward.

Elias Pettersson Canucks health seems to be an issue

Critics, including sports commentator Don Taylor, have raised concerns about Pettersson’s performance, questioning whether he has lost his passion for the game or is dealing with a hidden injury. At just 25 years old, such a dramatic decline in performance seems out of character for a player who recorded 102 points the previous season.

Taylor noted, “You’re making $11.6 million, and if you’re behind in the game, drive to the damn net,” highlighting the expectations that come with such a lucrative contract.

"You're making 11.6, you're behind in that game, drive to the damn net.."@DonTaylor5 wasn't holding back recapping Elias Pettersson's performance last night. ????https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/MYFcnkla8E — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) October 16, 2024

Pettersson himself acknowledged the team’s need for improvement ahead of their matchup against the Florida Panthers, stating, “We got to play harder. We got to eliminate time for opponents with the puck. Just be tougher all over the ice.”

So, what’s wrong with the Canucks’ superstar?

If It’s Not a Physical Health Issue, It’s Something Mental for Pettersson

Rick Dhaliwal didn’t think it was a physical ailment, otherwise, the Canucks would be sitting him. If that’s true, it’s got to be a mental or confidence issue. This is not the same Pettersson fans are used to seeing and whatever is bugging him is trickling down the lineup.

As one Twitter user wrote, “Brock is a 40-goal guy. Miller 100 pts and Hughes 90 yet it’s “Petey needs to do more from everyone” dogs with a bone in this market. DeBrusk just got a huge contract what has he done? Hronek ditto. Show me anyone pulling their weight with results not metrics. Give it a rest.” And, to be fair, the entire roster is struggling.

With the entire team appearing somewhat disjointed at the moment, there is hope that once they find their rhythm, Pettersson will also step up his production. The organization needs to address these issues, as the Vancouver Canucks will need their star player to return to form if they hope to contend this season.

