Health Issue Seems to be Plaguing Canucks’ Elias Pettersson

Since signing an eight-year deal worth $11.6 million per season on March 3, 2024, Elias Pettersson has struggled on the ice, managing only one even-strength goal in his first game with the new contract. Despite tallying six goals and 15 assists over 36 games since then, all those goals have come from special teams, leaving fans and analysts wondering what has happened to the talented forward.
Critics, including sports commentator Don Taylor, have raised concerns about Pettersson’s performance, questioning whether he has lost his passion for the game or is dealing with a hidden injury. At just 25 years old, such a dramatic decline in performance seems out of character for a player who recorded 102 points the previous season.
Taylor noted, “You’re making $11.6 million, and if you’re behind in the game, drive to the damn net,” highlighting the expectations that come with such a lucrative contract.
Pettersson himself acknowledged the team’s need for improvement ahead of their matchup against the Florida Panthers, stating, “We got to play harder. We got to eliminate time for opponents with the puck. Just be tougher all over the ice.”
So, what’s wrong with the Canucks’ superstar?
If It’s Not a Physical Health Issue, It’s Something Mental for Pettersson
Rick Dhaliwal didn’t think it was a physical ailment, otherwise, the Canucks would be sitting him. If that’s true, it’s got to be a mental or confidence issue. This is not the same Pettersson fans are used to seeing and whatever is bugging him is trickling down the lineup.
As one Twitter user wrote, “Brock is a 40-goal guy. Miller 100 pts and Hughes 90 yet it’s “Petey needs to do more from everyone” dogs with a bone in this market. DeBrusk just got a huge contract what has he done? Hronek ditto. Show me anyone pulling their weight with results not metrics. Give it a rest.” And, to be fair, the entire roster is struggling.
With the entire team appearing somewhat disjointed at the moment, there is hope that once they find their rhythm, Pettersson will also step up his production. The organization needs to address these issues, as the Vancouver Canucks will need their star player to return to form if they hope to contend this season.
Next: Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 6-2 Victory Against Kings
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Health Issue Seems to be Plaguing Canucks’ Elias Pettersson
Whether a physical thing or a mental problem, there is belief that a health...
-
Dallas Stars/ 5 hours ago
No Canadian Teams in CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings?
Yesterday, CBS Sports released their first NHL power rankings. Is it fair that no...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Rutger McGroarty AHL Demotion Ironic After Forcing Trade to Penguins
Rutger McGroarty forcing a trade from the Winnipeg Jets to the Pittsburgh Penguins takes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers vs Flyers Game Begs Question: Are NHL Goalies Too Protected?
In last night's Oilers and Flyers game, goals were disallowed from goalie interference. Are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 hours ago
October 16th NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Flyers, Flames, Maple Leafs
October 16 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers beat the Flyers, news on Huberdeau and...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
3 Reasons for Josh Morrissey’s Hot Start to the 2024-25 Season
The Winnipeg Jets Josh Morrissey is off to a hot start in the 2024–25...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Matvei Michkov Early Comparisons by Flyers to Russian Star Unfair
The Flyers have said they'll be patient, but the early comparisons of Matvei Michkov...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trolling of Oilers and McDavid Trade Tease to Toronto Ignites Fans
A social media trolling of the Edmonton Oilers and a Connor McDavid trade to...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
William Nylander Feeling Better, a Game-Time Decision vs Kings
After coming down with an illness, William Nylander is feeling better and likely a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau’s New Redefined Role
The Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau has redefined his role with the team. How is...