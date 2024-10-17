Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl recently shared his thoughts on the team’s underwhelming start to the season. Speaking about the importance of consistency and maintaining confidence, Draisaitl emphasized that while the team has shown glimpses of strong play, they need to make a solid 60-minute effort to turn things around. He believes the team can overcome its struggles and find its rhythm, even as the bad bounces, calls from officials, and personal mistakes aren’t helping.

If it can’t, the Oilers’ high expectations might be tossed out the window this season.

Draisaitl Emphasized the Need for a Strong Start

One of Draisaitl’s key points was acknowledging the Oilers’ struggles in getting off to solid starts in games. He’s likely including himself in that observation.

He mentioned the team’s frustration with how they’ve begun most matchups this season. “We haven’t had that [strong start], so there’s some frustration,” Draisaitl said, highlighting the importance of setting the tone early in games.

For the Oilers, falling behind early has made it difficult to control the pace and play to their strengths. Draisaitl sees this as a significant area of focus moving forward. Starting games on the right foot is crucial, and Draisaitl is optimistic that the Oilers can shift this narrative with a win in their upcoming game, which could provide a foundation to build on.

Even in the Oilers’ win over Philadelphia, it took coming back from a deficit, overcoming bad penalties, and winning in overtime.

Draisaitl Found Some Positive Moments in the Struggles

Draisaitl quickly pointed out that there have been positive stretches in the Oilers’ recent games despite the frustration. He mentioned that in the game against the Calgary Flames, they played well for the first half before things unraveled. In the final moments of the game versus the Flyers, the Oilers were the dominant team.

“I actually think there [are] stretches where we played pretty good hockey,” Draisaitl noted. He indicated that the Oilers had shown flashes of potential but must find consistency. This has been a recurring theme in their last few games—good moments overshadowed by lapses in execution.

For Draisaitl and the Oilers, focusing on these solid moments and expanding them into full-game efforts will be vital in overcoming their current slump. Their comeback game against the Philadelphia Flyers might have been the start. They get another chance on Thursday versus the Nashville Predators.

Building Confidence for a Full 60-Minute Effort

The biggest takeaway from Draisaitl’s comments is his belief that the Oilers need to string together a full 60-minute game. He acknowledged that playing well for a portion of the game isn’t enough. The team must find a way to remain consistent for all three periods. “If we can find a way to put a more solid effort together for 60 minutes, I think we’ll give ourselves a good chance,” he said. Still, he expressed confidence in the team’s ability to compete at a higher level.

Leon Draisaitl is confident in his Oilers.

Draisaitl emphasized that the Oilers must focus on improving day by day and take things one game at a time. With such a talented roster, the team can bounce back. However, it will require a focused, team-wide commitment to playing hard from start to finish.

The Big Question: Can the Oilers Turn It Around?

Draisaitl’s words reflect a confident yet realistic outlook for the Edmonton Oilers. While their start to the season has been rocky, there are reasons to believe they can overcome this early rough patch. Draisaitl’s focus on finding consistency and building off positive moments shows that the Oilers are aware of their issues but remain hopeful they can get back on track.

As the Oilers work toward putting together a full 60-minute effort, the upcoming games will serve as a critical test of their resolve. If they can implement Draisaitl’s adjustments, there’s a good chance the Oilers will bounce back and play up to their potential this season.

