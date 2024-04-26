There is potentially good news on the Thatcher Demko injury front. Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal is reporting that the goaltender could be in line for a possible comeback before the end of Round 2 of the NHL, assuming the Canucks are able to get past the Nashville Predators.
Demko’s recovery timeline isn’t exactly known, but reports that could be out long-term are not accurate. Dhaliwal suggests if the team gets to round 2, Demko can play late in that series. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman commented that he was surprised to hear reports that Demko might be out for a year. He noted, “There was a report that Demko was out for the year, which caught me by surprise because I heard earlier on Thurs there was optimism about Demko’s situation. Dhaliwal reported the same (late 2nd round). We’ll see how this plays out but that report caught me by surprise.”
It doesn’t sound like Demko will have to undergo any sort of medical procedure either.
Demko Traveling and Moving Around is a Positive Sign
The fact that Demko can travel and walk is a positive sign. He won’t play against the Predators, but if the Canucks can get to Round 2, there is a chance that he could return late in that series. Some are calling it a fluke injury and not as serious as some are suggesting. He should not be out for months and months. It is a fluid situation.
The idea that the Canucks medical staff let Thatcher Demko travel and exert stress upon whatever the injury is, that doctors are allowing him to walk around and not take extra precautions means it’s not as bad as originally feared.
