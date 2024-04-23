Reports from multiple sources indicate that Thatcher Demko, the Vancouver Canucks’ star goaltender, is facing uncertainty due to injury, casting a shadow over the team’s playoff hopes. Following Sunday’s victory, where Demko was conspicuously absent from addressing the media, speculation began to mount regarding his condition. It has been learned now that he won’t play in Game 2 and he’s questionable for the remainder of the series versus the Nashville Predators.

Elliotte Friedman notes, “Timelines are unclear at this point, as is specific information about the injury.”

Thatcher Demko has an injury and is questionable for the rest of the series against the Predators, per @FriedgeHNIC. pic.twitter.com/Q7DG0cBlW6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

Head coach Rick Tocchet provided some insight, revealing that Demko had participated in skating activities but would not be available for the upcoming crucial game. The nature of Demko’s injury appears to be different from that of his previous injury that sidelined him towards the end of the regular season, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Demko’s Injury is Hugely Problematic for the Canucks

Demko’s absence poses a significant challenge for the Canucks, who have relied heavily on his stellar goaltending. With the playoffs in full swing, Vancouver turns to Casey DeSmith as their backup goaltender. DeSmith, a seasoned veteran at 32 years old, now shoulders the responsibility of securing the crease in Demko’s absence.

Demko’s stellar numbers — a record of 35-14-2 show just how important he is to the Canucks. His absence creates a noticeable void and many are wondering if Vancouver will be able to withstand the storm that is the red-hot Nashville Predators. Perhaps Demko could be back down the line, but Vancouver has to get through the Preds first.

The Canucks have a 1-0 lead in the series and Game 2 goes tonight in Vancouver.

