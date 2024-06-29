Maple Leafs Acquire Chris Tanev’s Rights In Trade With Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Chris Tanev’s rights from the Dallas Stars in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. The full trade is Tanev’s rights to Toronto in exchange for Toronto’s 2026 7th-round pick and the expiring contract of Max Ellis.

Pierre LeBrun reports: “Chris Tanev’s agent Wade Arnott says there is no agreement at the moment with the Leafs. They haven’t spoken yet. Toronto just acquired his rights so obviously Arnott expects to hear soon from the Leafs.”

The Maple Leafs have been reportedly keen on trying to sign Tanev and the Stars trading Tanev means that talks between the two sides fell apart in the final hours before NHL Free agency on Monday.

The trade allows the Maple Leafs an opportunity to offer Tanev a longer-term deal to keep his cap hit down. Darren Dreger of TSN writes, “Acquiring Tanev’s rights from Dallas gives Toronto the option of going to max 8-year term. Sounds crazy, but a longer team helps lure players from more tax-friendly markets and lowers the AAV. Tanev is likely to sign in the 5-8 yr range.” He then corrected his earlier post by reporting: “Correction. Post deadline the player has to be on a team’s reserve list, so Tanev can’t get more than 7 years from Toronto. The Leafs made the trade to jump-start a negotiation to sign Tanev.”

Will the Maple Leafs Finally Get Their Guy?

The Dallas Stars bought Ryan Suter’s last two seasons, likely in an attempt to scrape together enough money to re-sign Chris Tanev. That said, Tanev might be eager to test the market as several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and others are said to be interested. The Leafs were considered a favorite and open to making one of the biggest offers in free agency.

This is a defense-first specialist who blocks shots and eats big minutes. He shoots right and is the type of player most teams want. He’s bound to be overpaid and it will be intriguing to see how much term and money the Leafs give Tanev to ensure he doesn’t go to free agency. He’s the top choice on too many teams lists not to get a deal that many will say is higher than his actual value.

