Golden Knights Acquire Teddy Blueger from Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights made a trade on Wednesday, adding versatile forward Teddy Blueger to their lineup from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, the Penguins get a 2024 third-round pick and 22-year-old blueliner Peter DiLiberatore.

In order to make the trade, the Golden Knights made a move to clear cap space from their roster by sending veteran forward Byron Froese to their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. Blueger comes in at a $2.2 million cap hit and is a pending UFA at the end of the season.

Pittsburgh general manager Ron Hextall issued a statement following the trade. He noted:

We are grateful for everything that Teddy has done for this team and the organization over the past 10 years. He was one of our most reliable penalty killers and a consummate professional. We wish him nothing but the best going forward.

Blueger isn’t much more than a bottom-six shut-down center. He posted two goals and 10 points in 45 games for the Penguins this season.

The Penguins now have $1 million of Projected Cap Space. This can fit a $4.2M annual cap hit on to the roster today or $4.4 million at the deadline. The Penguins still have some room to make another move and the team has been linked to the Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser.

