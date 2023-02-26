Devils Trade for F Timo Meier From San Jose Sharks

** Update: As per Pierre LeBrun, “Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks.” He adds, “There is no Meier contract extension as part of this. The Devils became comfortable doing the trade without having him signed to an extension as part of it.”

It appears the trade sweepstakes for forward Timo Meier is down to two teams: the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils. The Devils are reportedly the clear favorites, especially after the Carolina Hurricanes were informed they were out of the running. Darren Dreger of TSN writes, “Strong sense the Meier trade will go down in the next 24hrs.”

As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, “My understanding is that the Devils are among the teams still in it on Meier, but still work to be done and more talks scheduled for today… nothing done yet there.'” He added, “I believe the Sharks are down to two teams in the Timo Meier trade talks and my sense is those two teams are New Jersey and Vegas. So, still work to be done. Obviously a fluid situation, but I think that’s where things are at right now.”

Vegas traded for Ivan Barbashev earlier in the day on Sunday. They still have the cap space, but it seems less likely they are in the running after that deal.

Devils Are a Team Showing Interest in Sharks’ Timo Meier

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network tweeted, “#SJSharks are grinding away at a Timo Meier trade and I’m told the #NJDevils are way ahead of the pack. #VegasBorn has been in the mix, but I’ve gotten pushback this AM. If there’s a mystery team, they’re doing a great job on keeping it quiet. SJ wants young players in a package.” Pagnotta is also reporting that he believes the Devils have discussed what an extension would look like with Meier, even though it has not been reported that the Sharks gave any team permission to speak with him about a new deal.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes, With the #Canes out on Timo Meier, look for them to attempt to add at multiple positions now. They’re still on the hunt for increased firepower and finishing touch. But they’ve made calls to teams in recent days looking for a left-shot defenseman to upgrade on D as well.”

