Golden Knights Trading for G Jonathan Quick

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on a deal to acquire veteran netminder Jonathan Quick. Quick was traded by the Los Angeles Kings to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that allowed the Kings to land defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Jonnas Korpisalo, but Quick was unhappy about the deal. It was then believed the Blue Jackets were going to look to flip Quick to a playoff contender.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic (who covers the Blue Jackets) also confirmed the trade news.
When the deal to move Quick to Columbus was finalized, reports were he was extremely unhappy. Whether that was because of a move to a non-playoff team or because he was leaving the Kings after almost completing a 10-year contract wasn’t clear. It was likely the latter. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported, “Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said he’s been communicating with Jonathan Quick and his agent, has “the utmost respect for him and his career” and will “try to do the right thing” for him. Clearly, that meant moving him in a deal.
The Blue Jackets are retaining 50% of Jonathan Quick’s salary/cap hit in the trade with Vegas. They get Michael Hutchison and a 2025 seventh-rounder back in return.
The drama surrounding Quick and the fact he’s now going to Vegas where there are decent odds he plays against the Kings in the first round of the playoffs has added even more excitement to an already busy and exciting 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.
More to come.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
Pingback: Golden Knights Trading for G Jonathan Quick | Gems Hockey