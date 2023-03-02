Golden Knights Trading for G Jonathan Quick

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on a deal to acquire veteran netminder Jonathan Quick. Quick was traded by the Los Angeles Kings to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that allowed the Kings to land defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Jonnas Korpisalo, but Quick was unhappy about the deal. It was then believed the Blue Jackets were going to look to flip Quick to a playoff contender.

Hearing VGK closing in on a deal for Jonathan Quick — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic (who covers the Blue Jackets) also confirmed the trade news.

When the deal to move Quick to Columbus was finalized, reports were he was extremely unhappy. Whether that was because of a move to a non-playoff team or because he was leaving the Kings after almost completing a 10-year contract wasn’t clear. It was likely the latter. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported, “Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said he’s been communicating with Jonathan Quick and his agent, has “the utmost respect for him and his career” and will “try to do the right thing” for him. Clearly, that meant moving him in a deal.

The Blue Jackets are retaining 50% of Jonathan Quick’s salary/cap hit in the trade with Vegas. They get Michael Hutchison and a 2025 seventh-rounder back in return.

The drama surrounding Quick and the fact he’s now going to Vegas where there are decent odds he plays against the Kings in the first round of the playoffs has added even more excitement to an already busy and exciting 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

More to come.