Oilers Too Reliant on Rants?: Draisaitl Cops to Heated Talk with Team

The Edmonton Oilers overcame a dreadful start Friday night against the Utah Hockey Club, thanks in large part to Leon Draisaitl’s decision to step in and tell the team what they (apparently) needed to hear. Trailing after a lackluster first period, the Oilers regrouped and roared back for a crucial victory, spurred by Draisaitl’s passionate words during the intermission.

While words get exchanged between teammates all the time in professional sports, this is now the second time that star players on the team have been public about admitting they had to make things uncomfortable. Connor McDavid‘s rant was caught on full display during an Amazon Prime documentary, and now Draisaitl had to step forward and get on his team. It’s quality leadership, but is it also a problem?

Why do the Unenergized Oilers Seem to Need Yelling At?

Draisaitl, who has been the Oilers’ backbone this season, took the initiative to address the team in what he described as an “uncomfortable” but necessary discussion. “Sometimes there’s moments where it gets louder, and the uncomfortable things need to be said, unfortunately,” Draisaitl said post-game. He emphasized that one good thing about the team is that they take the lashing, don’t point fingers, and find a way to respond. That matters when talking about this kind of thing.

"The one great part about our team is there's never any finger-pointing. If a guy decides to say something, he puts himself into that conversation as well. We're a mature group that can handle those moments." (2/2) — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 30, 2024

The team responded emphatically, shaking off a brutal first period that saw even McDavid struggling with turnovers and slow backchecks. From the second period onward, Edmonton found its rhythm, dominating play and scoring three unanswered goals, two of which came on the power play by Draisaitl and McDavid.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — who scored the overtime winner — also confirmed that Draisaitl initiated the intermission talk. He called it a pivotal moment that resonated with the group. “Leon’s leadership really shines in moments like that,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

Still, the question remains. Why do the Oilers need this to happen to come out of the gate strong? This is a skilled team that knows they need points. In this case, they were well rested and there was no excuse to be flat. Yet, they were.

Oilers Need to Find a Way to Stay Motivated

It’s great that an Oilers’ MVP like Draisaitl continues to push himself and his teammates to higher standards. He just shouldn’t have to. If head coach Chris Knoblauch can’t get this team focused and willing to play when the puck drops, this team is going to have issues.

Leon Draisaitl admitted he had to lose it on the Oilers to get them motivated against Utah

They play against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night in a back-to-back game. The Oilers need to get going early or they risk struggling against a team that has better offensive options than Utah. There will be no excuse for a sluggish start and if it requires an elite star snapping on the rest of the room to get them going, perhaps some change is required.

The Oilers are fortunate to have two generational stars in Draisaitl and McDavid, whose leadership inspires the entire team. That doesn’t mean the rest of the group can’t dig deep and step up without having to be told to be yelled at to do so.

Next: Five Fascinating Facts About Gordie Howe, “Mr. Hockey”