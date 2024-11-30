Sly Timing: Canadiens Waive Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for AHL Loan

In the middle of their game with the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on waivers with the intent of loaning him to the Laval Rocket. Harvey-Pinard, who has been sidelined since the season began due to a leg injury, recently completed a conditioning stint with the Rocket, scoring one goal in five games. Despite his one-way contract suggesting he would return to the Canadiens’ lineup, the team has opted to place him on waivers instead.

The timing is interesting as the Habs must be hoping they can sneak him through.

The 24-year-old forward, drafted in the seventh round by Montreal in 2019, has recorded 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 83 NHL games. Known for his tenacity and work ethic, Harvey-Pinard played a key role in the Canadiens’ lineup last season. However, his combination of salary, injury history, and age may have made finding a trade partner difficult.

It’s fair to assume General Manager Kent Hughes likely explored trade options before resorting to waivers. Hughes is taking a risk that he could be losing a player for nothing and another team might claim Harvey-Pinard. The timing of the announcement may have been strategic, even if there’s a chance this was just a coincidence.

Harvy-Pinard Could Get More AHL Time If He Clears

Should he clear waivers, Harvey-Pinard will continue his development in Laval. That’s an ideal scenario for the Canadiens as they shuffle their roster and try to climb out of the bottom end of the NHL standings.

If claimed, the Canadiens lose a hardworking, versatile forward.

