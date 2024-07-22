Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: The Heartbeat of the Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has spent the entirety of his NHL career as an Oiler. After being drafted 1st overall in the 2011 draft, he quickly made his NHL debut, becoming a staple in the Oilers lineup. Nugent-Hopkins joined the historic franchise in the middle of the decade of darkness. His unwavering faith and loyalty to the Oilers have led to Nugent-Hopkins being the longest-tenured Oiler on the current roster. As he heads into his 14th season with the Oilers, let’s take a look back at his career.

Nugent-Hopkins’s first NHL season saw him nominated as a Calder Memorial Finalist as he recorded impressive stats. In 62 games played, he logged 18 goals and 34 assists for a commendable 52 points. Unfortunately, the Oilers ended that season in second last place, with a record of 32-40-10. This trend of the Oilers’ bottom-place finishes was common for Nugent-Hopkins’ first five NHL seasons. Luckily, he continued a pretty consistent point pace, averaging 44.4 points through his first 5 NHL seasons. His consistent play led to him playing in the 2015 NHL All-Star game.

During those tenuous years prior, the Oilers selected four first-overall draft picks, and all but Connor McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins were traded away. Nugent-Hopkins stayed loyal throughout the lowest points of the Edmonton Oilers franchise. Sticking around long enough to see himself play in the playoffs and a Stanley Cup Final for the very first time.

Can Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reach 700 points in his NHL career this season?

Nugent-Hopkins Elevated His After Playoff Appearance

In the 2016-2017 season, Edmonton made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. While Nugent-Hopkins didn’t perform as expected in the playoffs, it seemed to have boosted him. Furthermore, Some more consistent 48-68-point seasons were seen from Nugent-Hopkins. Coupled with a couple of first-round departures from the playoffs in the years after continued to give Nugent-Hopkins an added desire for success. As a result, from the 2016-2017 season to the 2023-2024 season, Nugent-Hopkins has upped his point pace, averaging 59.6 points through those eight seasons.

He had a career year in the 2022-23 season. Shattering every personal record he held, he recorded 37 goals and 67 assists for a staggering 104 points. These numbers constituted a 9th-place finish in the points race. Additionally, Nugent-Hopkins has often been described as a leader in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room. Mattias Ekholm once stated, “I think he’s the heartbeat of this team.” Not only is Nugent-Hopkins loved inside the dressing room, but he is also one of the most beloved Oilers by fans.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ loyalty to the Oilers is repaid by the pure love and admiration he gets from the fans in Oil Country. Playing 881 games, scoring 251 goals and 448 assists for 699 points, all scored in orange and blue. His consistency paired with his flexibility in the lineup makes him a vital component to the Oilers. With 14 seasons down and hopefully many more to come, he looks to achieve his dreams of lifting the Stanley Cup with the very same team that drafted him many moons ago.

Next: Blue Jackets Announce Dean Evason as New Head Coach