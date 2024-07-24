Despite Certain Backlash, Edmonton Oilers Name Stan Bowman as New GM

The Edmonton Oilers have officially named Stan Bowman as their new General Manager, marking him as the 11th GM in the franchise’s history. Bowman joins the Oilers after a 20-year tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he led the team to three Stanley Cup titles. This significant appointment comes as Ken Holland departs from the role, following a mutual agreement to part ways at the end of his contract.

The #Oilers have named Stan Bowman General Manager & Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 24, 2024

Jeff Jackson, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations, expressed his enthusiasm for Bowman’s arrival. “I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers,” Jackson stated. “I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

Bowman, 51, brings a wealth of experience to Edmonton. His impressive record with the Blackhawks includes a 493-315-110 record over 12 full seasons and six games into the 2021-22 campaign. Under his management, the Blackhawks also achieved a 71-49 record in nine playoff appearances.

Oilers Hire Bowman Despite Controversial Past

However, Bowman’s career has not been without controversy. He was terminated from his position as GM of the Blackhawks in October 2021 after an independent investigation determined that he, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, did not respond adequately to allegations of sexual assault by the team’s former video coach against forward Kyle Beach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. Bowman was ineligible to work with an NHL team until July 10, 2024, when the NHL reinstated him.

Stan Bowman linked to Edmonton Oilers as GM after NHL reinstatement

Despite this turbulent period, Bowman’s return to the NHL is seen as a fresh start. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted, “There will be many strong opinions on the Oilers hiring Bowman today, and rightfully so. I’d encourage people to read this article from Sheldon Kennedy as part of forming that opinion.” He added, “Wherever you land is your own, but this is meaningful information from a well-respected voice.” In that piece, Kennedy called Bowman a friend and said: “I was immediately struck by Stan’s genuine care and concern for Kyle, and what could have been done differently.” He said that spoke almost daily about the seriousness of sexual abuse from the victim’s perspective. We didn’t talk about hockey at all. We focused on what went wrong, what he could have done differently, and, most importantly, what could be done to

prevent this from happening again.”

However, others aren’t convinced this was the right way to go. Of all the candidates out there, the Oilers chose to hire someone connected with covering up sexual assault. It’s a questionable decision, to say the least.

Next: Why Isn’t Former Oilers Coach Jay Woodcroft Finding NHL Work?