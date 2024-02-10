Flyers Trying To Sign Travis Konecny To Contract Extension

The 2024 Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and is now under a month away. With teams trying to figure out what their plan is heading in, the Philadelphia Flyers seem to be all over the place. They have a chance to make the playoffs but have plenty of assets they could look to trade if they slip out of a spot. Among them, Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, and Scott Laughton are all expected to be moved by the deadline. But, it seems as though forward Travis Konecny is going to be re-signed.
On a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman stated that he believes the Flyers have chosen to re-sign Konecny. He also believes it will be expensive. Friedman said:
“I believe the Flyers and Konecny are talking about this extension, I believe they’ve made it a priority and they’re going to try and get it done. It’s going to be a big number.”
Konecny could have fetched plenty of future assets if traded, but keeping him means having someone they can build around for the next several seasons. So too, some believe the value of having outweighs what he’ll get in a deadline deal.
Konecny Has Been a Productive Forward for the Flyers
Konecny is a 26-year-old right-shot forward who stands 5-foot-10, 174 pounds, and is from London, Ontario. He was drafted by the Flyers in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft at 24th overall after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Ottawa 67’s. That season he scored 29 goals and added 39 assists for 68 points through 60 games. He followed up with another strong campaign, scoring seven goals and adding 38 assists for 45 points through 29 games. He was traded to the Sarnia Sting, where he added 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points through 31 games.
Throughout his career, Konecny has scored 165 goals and added 212 assists for 377 points through 540 games. That’s good for a 0.70 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a lethal; offensive producer who can consistently score twenty goals per season. If the Flyers are against trading him, this could turn out to be a massive extension gifted to Konecny.
Next: Kane’s Hat Trick, Pickard’s Saves Propel Oilers to Win Over Ducks
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
PWHL Point System Far Exceeds The NHL ‘Loser Point’ Plan
The NHL 'Loser Point' makes for boring hockey games compared to the PWHL 3-2-1...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Insiders Say Oilers Have Identified Their Top Trade Deadline Target
The Edmonton Oilers have identified Jake Guentzel as their top trade deadline target. They...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Eye 3 Deadline Wingers, But Won’t Trade 2 Key Pieces
The Edmonton Oilers have identified wingers they like at the NHL Trade Deadline, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak
Elliotte Friedman heavily featured the Edmonton Oilers in this week's 32 Thoughts column and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin making decision on future in coming days. A trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Can Extend Multiple Streaks Against Defending Champs
The Edmonton Oilers chase history, seeking a 17th straight win, while McDavid and Draisaitl...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
NHL Grants Cap Relief for Players Tied to 2018 Team Canada Charges
The NHL has informed the teams who have players missing time due to the...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Caps’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Washington Capitals; forward Evgeny Kuznetsov re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for the second time.
-
Minnesota Wild/ 5 days ago
Wild Likely to Approach Marc-Andre Fleury About Trade Potential
The Minnesota Wild are approaching a point in their season where they need to...
-
Featured/ 6 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers at the Crossroads of Selling or Buying
Navigating the Trade Deadline: Should the Philadelphia Flyers experiment with buying this deadline, or...
Pingback: Flyers Trying To Sign Travis Konecny To Contract Extension Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey