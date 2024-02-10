Flyers Trying To Sign Travis Konecny To Contract Extension

The 2024 Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and is now under a month away. With teams trying to figure out what their plan is heading in, the Philadelphia Flyers seem to be all over the place. They have a chance to make the playoffs but have plenty of assets they could look to trade if they slip out of a spot. Among them, Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, and Scott Laughton are all expected to be moved by the deadline. But, it seems as though forward Travis Konecny is going to be re-signed.

On a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman stated that he believes the Flyers have chosen to re-sign Konecny. He also believes it will be expensive. Friedman said:

“I believe the Flyers and Konecny are talking about this extension, I believe they’ve made it a priority and they’re going to try and get it done. It’s going to be a big number.”

Konecny could have fetched plenty of future assets if traded, but keeping him means having someone they can build around for the next several seasons. So too, some believe the value of having outweighs what he’ll get in a deadline deal.

Konecny Has Been a Productive Forward for the Flyers

Konecny is a 26-year-old right-shot forward who stands 5-foot-10, 174 pounds, and is from London, Ontario. He was drafted by the Flyers in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft at 24th overall after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Ottawa 67’s. That season he scored 29 goals and added 39 assists for 68 points through 60 games. He followed up with another strong campaign, scoring seven goals and adding 38 assists for 45 points through 29 games. He was traded to the Sarnia Sting, where he added 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points through 31 games.

Throughout his career, Konecny has scored 165 goals and added 212 assists for 377 points through 540 games. That’s good for a 0.70 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a lethal; offensive producer who can consistently score twenty goals per season. If the Flyers are against trading him, this could turn out to be a massive extension gifted to Konecny.

