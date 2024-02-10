Kane’s Hat-Trick, Pickard’s Saves Propel Oilers to Win Over Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers continued their dominant run with a solid victory, thanks to a stellar performance from goaltender Calvin Pickard, who made 24 crucial saves. Evander Kane stole the spotlight with an impressive hat-trick, marking his 8th career regular-season hat-trick, supported by key assists from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. At times, it wasn’t pretty. Still, it was a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers’ recent success extends to a remarkable 17-1-0 record in their last 18 games and an impressive 25-4-0 record in their last 29 games, showcasing their consistency and ability to bounce back, even when they don’t come out and play the best game for a full 60 minutes.

Pickard received praise for his exceptional performance in goal, making key saves throughout the game. While acknowledging a couple of mistakes, Pickard’s efforts were crucial in securing the victory, emphasizing the significance of a reliable backup goaltender.

Oilers’ New Second Line of Kane-Perry-Draisaitl Looked Solid

A notable highlight was the newly formed second line featuring Corey Perry, Evander Kane, and Leon Draisaitl, which demonstrated promise and effectiveness during the game. Kane got the three goals and Perry did a lot of Perry-like things that would have driven Oilers fans nuts if he had been on the other team. Now that he’s an Oiler, the greasiness is appreciated.

Kane’s hat-trick stole the show, with Perry’s physical play adding a disruptive element to the Oilers’ performance. Draisaitl scored a beauty on the dominant power play in the third to post the game-winner.

New Defense Pairings Didn’t Work for the Oilers

There were attempts to shake up the defensive pairings during the game, with Vincent Desharnais receiving increased playing time. However, the Oilers eventually reverted to the familiar Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm pairings in the second period, questioning the necessity of the initial changes.

Despite the victory, questions linger about the defensive changes made during the game, leaving some curiosity about whether head coach Kris Knoblauch will go with more changes against Los Angeles on Saturday night. It’s not clear why the coach changed all three pairings. It will be intriguing to see if he goes to it again.

Kane, Pickard, and the Oilers Pulled Out the Win

At times the game didn’t go Edmonton’s way, but there were valuable lessons to take away from the win. The team’s maturity and ability to shift the momentum were evident, particularly in a late-first and early-second-period surge. McDavid’s impactful hit and a notable power play in the third period showcased the team’s resilience and adaptability.

And, when other players needed to step up, they did. The Oilers needed Kane to score three goals, almost as much as Pickard’s early brilliance. As the Oilers continue their successful run, they will aim to maintain their higher level of performance in upcoming games and for longer stretches of the game, building on the positive signs seen in this hard-fought win.

