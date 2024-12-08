Skinner, Broberg, Holloway: Fickle Oiler Fans Steal Show vs. Blues

The Edmonton Oilers extended their strong run with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, fueled by a standout performance from goaltender Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old netminder made 29 saves, outshining Blues’ Jordan Binnington, and continues to show signs of returning to the elite form he displayed last season. But, what stole the show on Saturday night were the fickle Oilers fans who chanted for Skinner — who didn’t make Team Canada — and booed returning former Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
Skinner has been stellar following losses this season, boasting a 7-1-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Over his last four starts, he’s been nearly impenetrable, posting a 3-1-0 record with a .945 save percentage and a 1.52 goals-against average. With Team Canada scouts having just made their netminding selections, Skinner’s play likely raised eyebrows, and fans made their feelings clear, chanting “Skinner’s better” late in the game.
The Oilers’ offense also showed up again, with Connor McDavid (1-1–2) and Leon Draisaitl (0-2–2) recording multi-point games. Troy Stecher notched his first goal as an Oiler, while Corey Perry and Zach Hyman added tallies. Edmonton’s ability to jump out to a three-goal lead proved critical as St. Louis mounted a late rally, with former Oiler Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours narrowing the gap.
Former Oilers Get Booed Heavily By Home Fans
The game was not without drama, as Holloway and fellow former Oiler Philip Broberg were loudly booed by the home team’s fans. Both left this past offseason, accepting offer sheets from the Blues. While neither did anything wrong — accepting at least double what they were making before because a team was willing to offer it — Oilers’ fans didn’t love that both left a Stanley Cup contender for “greener pastures.”
“It brought some atmosphere and energy to the rink,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “They were great teammates to us, but now they’re on the other side… So if they get booed, they get booed.” Skinner joked, “You should hear how much I get booed when we’re on the road.”
Head coach Kris Knoblauch’s Oilers have now won five of their last six games, moving closer to playoff contention. Skinner’s resurgence is a timely boost for the team, and if his recent performance is any indication, Edmonton has its goaltender in peak form as the playoff race heats up.
James Howe
December 8, 2024 at 11:56 am
Do you really think Holloway and Broberg would be cheered and maybe have a highlight video of their success as Oilers. Oh wait, that would be a preety short video.
Kael
December 8, 2024 at 12:42 pm
Fickle fans? You obviously don’t even know what it is to be a real fan.