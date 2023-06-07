Philadelphia Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Goalie Carter Hart

Following a surprising three-team trade in the NHL on Tuesday — one that saw the Blue Jackets land defenseman Ivan Provorov, and the Flyers acquire the 2023 No. 22 overall pick, the Los Angeles Kings’ 2024 2nd Rd Pick, the Blue Jackets’ 2nd Rd Pick in 2024 or 2025, Cal Petersen and Sean Walker, plus prospect Helge Grans — rumors started to swirl of another trade. This was a second potential deal for the Flyers, one that involved their young goaltender, Carter Hart.

As for ongoing Carter Hart speculation. No question the Flyers are engaged in discussions, but at this stage they’re “listening” and gauging the level of interest. https://t.co/bQQxLdcbBs — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 6, 2023

According to sources, the Flyers are actively engaged in discussions and exploring the level of interest in a potential trade for the 24-year-old netminder. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Flyers are “listening” to offers and gauging the market for Hart’s services.

General Manager Daniel Briere had previously expressed confidence in Hart, referring to him as the team’s goaltender for the future. However, Briere also acknowledged that he is open to considering offers and emphasized the need to listen to potential trade possibilities.

Reports from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggest that the Flyers are still in the early stages of negotiations, unlike the Provorov deal, which was practically a done deal when the rumors started to leak he was being moved. However, Pagnotta confirms that Philadelphia is actively pursuing a trade involving Hart, as corroborated by another reliable source.

Carter Hart Philadelphia Flyers NHL

Hart’s performance during the previous season showcased his potential and solidified his reputation as a top-tier goaltender, ranking among the top 15 in the league. At just 24 years old, Hart represents a valuable asset for any team, warranting a significant return in any potential trade.

Financially, Hart’s current contract carries a cap hit of $3.979 million until the conclusion of the upcoming season. Subsequently, he will become a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $4.479 million and arbitration rights. With the NHL salary cap projected to increase substantially in the coming season, Hart’s contract holds even greater appeal.

From the Flyers’ perspective, a trade involving Hart would ideally yield a draft pick within the top 15 overall in this year’s draft or a late first-round pick coupled with a promising prospect or young player. Needless to say, the ask will be up there and teams will have to heavily weigh whether he’s worth the cost.

As the trade talks progress, the Flyers and their fanbase eagerly await further developments in what could be a pivotal move for the franchise. The outcome of these negotiations will undoubtedly shape the future of the Philadelphia Flyers during what Briere suggested was a full-on rebuild.

Next: Winnipeg Jets Open to Offers for Connor Hellebuyck, Fueling Trade Talk