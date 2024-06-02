The Florida Panthers have secured their place in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season after a thrilling Eastern Conference Final series against the New York Rangers. The Panthers clinched the Eastern Conference title by defeating the Rangers in six games, becoming the first team in 15 years to advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to avenge their previous year’s loss.

This marks a significant achievement for the Panthers, who join the Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams in the modern era to make consecutive finals after being runners-up. The Panthers now face the daunting task of trying to avoid becoming the first team since the Boston Bruins in 1977 and 1978 to lose back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

The Panthers’ success this season highlights the dominance of Florida-based teams in the Eastern Conference, with the state being represented in the Stanley Cup Final for the fifth straight year. The Tampa Bay Lightning held the torch from 2020 to 2022, and now the Panthers are making their mark in 2023 and 2024.

The Panthers Stifled the Rangers, Favorites Going Into the Final?

Florida’s journey to the final was marked by stellar performances, particularly in neutralizing the Rangers’ key players throughout the series. Coach Paul Maurice praised forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored the game-winning goal in the series clincher, while Sam Bennett added his fourth goal of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Panthers now await their final opponent, which will be either the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars. Florida will have home-ice advantage if Edmonton prevails, but will start on the road if Dallas manages a comeback.

As the countdown to the Stanley Cup Final begins, the Panthers are determined to change their fortunes and claim the championship that eluded them last season. The Panthers know they’re in. Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to find out who joins them.

