Oilers Power Play Finally Catches Up to Penalty Kill In Game 5 Win

The Edmonton Oilers’ power play had created chances but not cashed in during their series against the Dallas Stars. That is, until Game 5 in the Western Conference Final when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two to open the floodgates in a big way. A breakthrough game for the league’s most dangerous power play was inevitable and the timing was impeccable. Nuge’s two goals helped secure a Game 5 win for the Oilers, who are now one victory away from heading to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Nugent-Hopkins’ markers gave the Oilers an early 2-0 lead; the second was the game-winner that was scored just 16 seconds into the power play. “I thought right from start to finish, we were dialed in on every detail,” he said in his post-game media avail.

Knoblauch Says It’s Nice to Get Power Play Chances

Saying the team’s even strength play has been good enough to win hockey games, when asked about the power play, head coach Kris Knoblauch said, “…special teams are so important. Our special teams have been really good throughout the playoffs.”Still, “The opportunity to get three power plays definitely improves our chances of winning.”

Not surprisingly, the top four playoff-scoring leaders are all Oilers and that’s in large part, because of the power play. All are part of the top unit for Edmonton. Connor McDavid has 29 points in the playoffs, Leon Draisaitl has 27 points, Evan Bouchard has 25, and Nugent-Hopkins now has 20.

Can Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reach 700 points in his NHL career this season?

Meanwhile, the Oilers’ penalty kill remains perfect in this series and has now killed off 25 straight. The team has gone 42-for-45 in the playoffs, including 10-for-10 against the Stars. They are one kill away from setting a franchise record, which was set in 1998. “We trust each other, so we can be aggressive,” said Connor Brown before Game 5. “We know our routes… we’re pretty comfortable with our D pairings and forward groupings, and first and foremost, we’re holding the blue line too.”

The Oilers are finding their all-around game at just the right time. Playing some of their best hockey in every aspect, they’ll have a chance on Sunday to end this series and go to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. Should they keep playing well 5-v-5, shorthanded, and on the power play, they’ll be tough to beat when they play Game 6 in front of their hometown fans.

