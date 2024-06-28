Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals

The Calgary Flames have traded winger Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals. In a deal that was announced Thursday evening, the Flames receive a 2025 second-round pick which is originally property of the Colorado Avalanche.

Mangiapane, 28, played 75 games with the Flames this season scoring 14 goals and 40 points. He has hit the 40-point mark in his last three seasons and notched a career-high of 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games during the 2021-2022 campaign. Mangiapane hasn’t been able to replicate that type of success since and it’s safe to say that a change of scenery was needed.

The #Flames have acquired a 2025 second round #NHLDraft pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane. pic.twitter.com/gZczIXyy91 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 28, 2024

The Flames also have a logjam when it comes to wingers and needed to make room for more youth. This deal allows for younger players such as Jakob Pelletier and Matt Coronato to have more minutes in the lineup. Calgary also clears up even more cap space, as they’re not retaining any salary on Mangiapane’s $5.8 million cap hit. Assuming extensions for players such as Oliver Kylington and Dustin Wolf get done, that will leave about $25 million for the Flames to use. As of right now, the only teams that have more cap space than the Flames are the San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Utah Hockey Club.

Andrew Mangiapane Washington Capitals trade

If anything, this deal reinforces the idea that Calgary is indeed in a rebuild. The priority for GM Craig Conroy is acquiring picks and prospects to build toward the future. Mangiapane did not fit the current team’s timeline as he is set to become a UFA after next season. Getting a second-round pick and unloading a tough contract is a huge win for the Flames given where they’re currently at.

Capitals Make The Mangiapane Trade To Remain Competitive

Acquiring Mangiapane is just another step for the Capitals toward their goal. The team has stated that they have no intentions of rebuilding and want to remain a playoff team during the remainder of Alex Ovechkin‘s years in Washington.

Earlier the team went out and acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings, a deal that many didn’t see coming. The Capitals hope he can turn into a consistent top-six center for them in the long run and decided to take a chance on the 26-year-old. Dubois had a miserable year in LA recording 16 goals and 40 points in 82 games.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan clearly isn’t afraid to make moves to keep his team in the playoff race. Expect more moves from the Caps during the next few days as all signs indicate their activity in the free agent and trade market will be substantial.

