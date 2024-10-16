Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau’s New Redefined Role

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy recently appeared on the FAN Hockey Show, discussing Jonathan Huberdeau’s efforts to adjust his role with the team. After facing criticism for not replicating his previous high-scoring success, Huberdeau has shifted his focus, working hard to carve out a different niche with the team. Conroy praised Huberdeau’s offseason dedication and outlined how both the player and coaching staff have adapted to create a more well-rounded role for the veteran forward.

In the following video, Flames GM Conroy speaks about one of his star players.

Huberdeau’s Changing Role with the Flames

One of the critical points Conroy made was acknowledging the difference between Huberdeau’s time with the Florida Panthers and his new responsibilities in Calgary. Huberdeau was often criticized for not reaching the same offensive heights in his first season with the Flames, but Conroy emphasized that it’s a different team with a different system.

“It’s a different role, and there’s an adjustment off the ice,” Conroy said. He highlighted that Huberdeau had to adapt to a team where his role wasn’t strictly about scoring points.

As the year progressed last season, Huberdeau began to find his groove in this new context. By the end of the season, Conroy noticed Huberdeau was more comfortable in his role. That comfort has now expanded beyond just being an offensive threat.

Training Changes and Offseason Work

During the exit meetings at the end of last season, Conroy and the Flames’ staff discussed how Huberdeau could improve his game, particularly regarding his fitness and strength. Conroy noted that Huberdeau had followed a similar summer training routine for years. But now, with help from the Flames’ strength coach, he made significant changes.

“We wanted him to focus on quickness and endurance,” Conroy shared, crediting Huberdeau for putting in the hard work during the offseason to adapt to these new training methods.

Jonathan Huberdeau has made a Flames turnaround.

This dedication has paid off, with Huberdeau returning to camp noticeably sharper. His commitment to improving these areas showed a willingness to grow, even as he entered his 30s. For this reason, Conroy praised his player’s professionalism.

Expanded Responsibilities: Penalty Killing and Defensive Play

Perhaps the most significant change in Huberdeau’s role is his expanded responsibilities in all aspects of the game. Conroy spoke about wanting Huberdeau to be more involved defensively. This involvement includes playing on the penalty kill, a departure from his previous, more offensively focused role.

“We wanted him to be a bigger part,” Conroy explained, noting that Huberdeau’s work ethic has shone through in these new tasks, whether in penalty killing or late-game situations with the goalie pulled.

Conroy shared that Huberdeau was willing to win more one-on-one battles and take on gritty, defensive duties that weren’t necessarily part of his game in previous years. From day one of training camp, he’s been earning the coaching staff’s trust in these critical areas.

Huberdeau’s Adaptation Will Be Key to Flames’ Success

Jonathan Huberdeau’s evolution with the Calgary Flames shows that he’s not just a playmaker but a player willing to reinvent himself for the team’s success. While the pressure to score 115 points might have faded, his impact is becoming more multifaceted, and his work to expand his role bodes well for the team’s future. If he continues on this path, Huberdeau could emerge as an even more valuable player, contributing to both ends of the ice in ways he hasn’t before.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Huberdeau’s evolving game helps the Flames—both offensively and defensively—and whether this expanded role can lead to greater team success.

