William Nylander Feeling Better, a Game-Time Decision vs Kings

According to reports, William Nylander is feeling a bit better after catching an illness that had him questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Heading into the game, it wasn’t clear who all might be out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. A bug had gone through the locker room and hit a number of key players.
Still, just hours ahead of puck drop, roster uncertainties loom. Nylander’s availability isn’t a guarantee, but it is good news for the team that his health is improving. The forward missed practice on Tuesday due to illness, leaving his status for the game uncertain. Head coach Craig Berube commented on the situation, stating, “We’ll see how he feels later on. I’ll find out more later… hopefully he’s fine.”
In addition to Nylander, John Tavares, who also dealt with the illness, returned to practice, providing some relief for the team. Goaltender Joseph Woll was also back in action, taking shots during practice. He’s been out with what the team is calling “lower body tightness.”
Nylander and Rest of the Roster Official Just Before the Game Time
If Nylander is unable to play, the Maple Leafs will need to adjust their lines and power-play units, with Max Pacioretty likely stepping into a more prominent role. It’s not likely the team will announce the official roster until just prior to the game. The 1-0-2 Kings take on the 2-1-0 Leafs in Toronto at 5:30 PM EST.
In positive news, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that defenseman Timothy Liljegren is expected to be in the lineup. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch for the first three games and has been the subject of trade rumors this season, making his potential return significant for the team.
There are three other games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, including the Penguins against the Sabres, Utah against Anaheim, and Boston takes on Colorado.
