Winnipeg Jets & Calgary Flames Linked to Deadline Blockbuster

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are two teams heading in opposite directions. The two rivals could wind up helping each other out a little ahead of the March 8th trade deadline. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Flames may have exactly what the Jets are looking for as the Jets are looking to add up front. Flames center Elias Lindholm could be the perfect addition.
Pagnotta writes:
Going into the season, there was some word that maybe they would address the blueline (this season), but with that structure and how they’re playing defensively, and with the All-Star performance of Connor Hellebuyck, they may veer in the direction of a second-line center. Don’t be surprised if Elias Lindholm is a guy they get a little more involved in. There is some interest now.
After contract extension talks broke off with Calgary, Lindholm has been on the radar of several teams. Lindholm is a pending unrestricted free agent and with a very reasonable contract of $4.85 million against the cap and the asking price is going to be quite significant. For Conroy, it moves this deal into the blockbuster atmosphere.
Calgary sits with a 17-17-5 record and will need a miraculous run in Jan/Feb to get back into playoff contention. Otherwise, they will be moving out pending free agents. What’s worth pointing out here is where Winnipeg currently sits financially and according to CapFriendly. The Jets will have $4.895 million in deadline cap space to use, giving them the ability to fit in Lindholm no problem. This is without any salary retention from the Flames.
What Would Flames Need Back in Lindholm Trade?
If Calgary is willing to retain salary on trades, look for the Jets to be extremely interested in a deal. Retention allows them to get in on conversations about defensive defenseman Chris Tanev. The Jets know Tanev well and he would be a great addition for a playoff run. They would love his style of play and willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
As for what the Flames might expect in return, rarely used defenseman Logan Stanley would likely be included. The former first round pick is having a hard time getting into the lineup this season. The Flames have a number of pending free-agent d-men coming off the books and the restricted free-agent-to-be could be of interest to Conroy. Stanley needs a change of scenery and could be the perfect project for Calgary. He stands at 6-foot-7 and has great skating ability,
There’s also 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert who is running show in the AHL in his rookie pro season with 24 points in 26 games. Lambert was taken 30th overall in the draft and could give the Flames another young forward to help bring the next wave of talent to the organization. They need to replenish that’s for sure but it will be a fine line of rebuilding and re-tooling for Calgary, meanwhile the Jets are looking to bring in proven NHL talent who can help them compete for a Cup.
