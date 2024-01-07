Former NHL player Kevin Bieksa directed strong criticism towards a specific National Hockey League player on Saturday night. In an unusual departure from his jovial demeanor as a Hockey Night in Canada panelist, Bieksa singled out Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins. Calling him a “rat” and saying he “absolutely hates” what he’s seeing, someone needs to step in. The Cousins hits are dangerous, according to Bieska and it’s time someone steps in.

During his impassioned commentary, Bieksa labeled Cousins as a repeat offender, expressing disapproval of the player’s actions on the ice and condemning him for endangering the health and well-being of his fellow competitors. He called him out for constantly kneeing and boarding players, then turtling and not answering the bell for his actions.

"Somebody has to hammer this guy from the department of justice and put an end to these crappy hits because I hate them and that’s a rat to me."@kevin_bieksa shoots on Nick Cousins tonight on @hockeynight @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/9Zv0uoeeMC — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) January 7, 2024

Acknowledging that he doesn’t really like to call people out, he said he feels like he had no choice on this particular topic. He explained that fighting and Michigans are controversial but fans come to see both. He added:

“What people don’t wanna watch and see is kneeing, hitting a guys head into the boards, ramming a guy from behind and that is a common theme for [Nick Cousins]. I have never done this before but I have to do it, because this is a trend with this player.”

Bieksa not only called out Cousins for his dirty plays on the ice, but also challenged his courage when he pointed out that Cousins never answers the bell when challenged for breaking The Code.

Kevin Bieksa Wants Someone to Send Nick Cousins a Message

“There’s no place in the game for this and what is the common theme in all of these? Him at the bottom of the pile in a turtle position,” said Bieksa with disgust. “This has been a common theme with this player… somebody in that organization or somebody that he respects has to sit down and say ‘Enough of this’ or the NHL has to come down and hammer this guy.”

Kevin Bieksa calls out numerous Nick Cousins hits

If there was any doubt about how Bieksa felt about Cousins and the way he plays, he erased it all with some very harsh words for the active NHLer.



“Somebody has to hammer this guy from the department of justice and put an end to these crappy hits because I hate em and that’s a rat to me,” said Bieksa. “I’m sorry it is.”

