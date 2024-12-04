Stars Look to Trade Market After Seguin Long-Term Injury News

The Dallas Stars will be without forward Tyler Seguin for the next 4-6 months as he undergoes surgery to repair a left-side femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and a torn hip labrum. Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the timeline, which could see Seguin return just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs if his recovery goes well. Needless to say, it’s not good injury news for one of the team’s most productive forwards this season.
Stars General Manager Jim Nill provides an update on Tyler Seguin: pic.twitter.com/IpVtTwy9Km— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2024
Seguin was having a stellar start to the 2024-25 season, producing 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games while maintaining a solid plus-14 rating. His line with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene had been one of the NHL’s most dominant, contributing to a 69% goal share and 62% expected goal share.
This injury marks another tough setback for Seguin, who has battled various health challenges in recent years. He missed most of the 2020-21 season after undergoing a similar hip surgery and a knee procedure, and 11 games last season due to a lower-body injury.
“Tyler’s been through so much, and to see him go down again is heartbreaking,” Nill said. “He’s a critical part of our team, and we’ll do everything we can to support him in his recovery.”
Will the Stars Go Shopping in the Trade Market to Replace Seguin?
With Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit likely moving to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Stars could use the additional cap space to make key roster upgrades. As Nill explores trade options, the focus will be on bolstering the team for a deep playoff run, with hopes of welcoming Seguin back for the postseason.
Should Dallas be able to stay afloat and contend without Seguin in the lineup, he could potentially return like he’s a deadline rental. He’s not a pending UFA, but to get him back for a playoff run would feel like a trade deadline addition.
Seguin, who has amassed 808 points in 988 career regular-season games, remains one of the NHL’s most resilient players. As one X.com user wrote, he’s silently making a case for himself as a player in the ‘Hall of Very Good’ tier. The hope is that his injury isn’t more serious than announced and that he has a speedy recovery.
Next: Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 25 minutes ago
Stars Look to Trade Market After Seguin Long-Term Injury News
Will the Stars look to the trade market as Tyler Seguin undergoes hip surgery,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 50 minutes ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during before...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend
Jeff Marek spoke about how hard it might have been for J.T. Miller to...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 14 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Why No Connor Bedard on Team Canada?
Connor Bedard is a great young forward. However, he might not make the upcoming...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Dark Cloud Hanging Over McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers have good news when it comes to Connor McDavid's contract talks,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Ryan Reaves’ Vow After Suspension Should Concern Maple Leafs
Ryan Reaves has vowed, despite his suspension, to keep inflicting pain with his hits,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Zero In on Top-4 D-Man Targets Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers have targeted a few defenseman well ahead of the trade deadline....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
The Grey Areas Make Enforcing Tampering a Tough Job
The NHL rightfully is concerned about NHL teams tampering with players under contract. Why...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Confirm Injured Patrik Laine Set for Return to Lineup
Patrik Laine is set to return from injury for the Montreal Canadiens tonight as...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canucks, Flames, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Dec. 2: Kuzmeko's future in the NHL, how Oilers will...