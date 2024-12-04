Stars Look to Trade Market After Seguin Long-Term Injury News

The Dallas Stars will be without forward Tyler Seguin for the next 4-6 months as he undergoes surgery to repair a left-side femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and a torn hip labrum. Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the timeline, which could see Seguin return just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs if his recovery goes well. Needless to say, it’s not good injury news for one of the team’s most productive forwards this season.

Seguin was having a stellar start to the 2024-25 season, producing 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games while maintaining a solid plus-14 rating. His line with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene had been one of the NHL’s most dominant, contributing to a 69% goal share and 62% expected goal share.

This injury marks another tough setback for Seguin, who has battled various health challenges in recent years. He missed most of the 2020-21 season after undergoing a similar hip surgery and a knee procedure, and 11 games last season due to a lower-body injury.

“Tyler’s been through so much, and to see him go down again is heartbreaking,” Nill said. “He’s a critical part of our team, and we’ll do everything we can to support him in his recovery.”

Will the Stars Go Shopping in the Trade Market to Replace Seguin?

With Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit likely moving to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Stars could use the additional cap space to make key roster upgrades. As Nill explores trade options, the focus will be on bolstering the team for a deep playoff run, with hopes of welcoming Seguin back for the postseason.

Should Dallas be able to stay afloat and contend without Seguin in the lineup, he could potentially return like he’s a deadline rental. He’s not a pending UFA, but to get him back for a playoff run would feel like a trade deadline addition.

Seguin, who has amassed 808 points in 988 career regular-season games, remains one of the NHL’s most resilient players. As one X.com user wrote, he’s silently making a case for himself as a player in the ‘Hall of Very Good’ tier. The hope is that his injury isn’t more serious than announced and that he has a speedy recovery.

