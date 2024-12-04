Patrik Laine Talks “Outrageous” Reaction During Canadiens Debut

Nearly a year since his last NHL appearance, Patrik Laine made an emotional and exciting debut for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring the team’s lone regulation goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders. The veteran winger, recently activated from injured reserve, overcame months of physical and mental challenges to get back into the lineup and he talked about the fans and how much he appreciated them welcoming him in, especially after he scored.

Laine got on the board in the second period when Laine found the back of the net with a signature power-play snipe from the left faceoff circle. His goal ignited the Bell Centre crowd, earning him a roaring ovation. He was shocked by how loud the fans got for him and talked about the reaction from the fans in a post-game scrum. He said, “That’s was the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life…” “It’ll be something I’ll for sure remember forever. That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Patrik Laine scores in Montreal Canadiens debut

Laine’s return wasn’t just about the goal; it was about the statement it made. After battling through a knee injury and mental health struggles, his performance showed that he’s not just back—he’s ready to contribute.

Laine told the media, “I talked with my therapist about this when I was a little nervous yesterday and decided putting this jersey on today is an achievement after everything and everything that comes after that is a plus.”

Playing over 17 minutes, Laine looked active on both ends of the ice, registering two shots, two hits, and a blocked shot.

Can Laine Be a Difference-Maker for the Canadiens?

As Laine gets comfortable in the lineup, his presence could spark the Canadiens and, hopefully, his linemates. If Laine can motivate Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky, both of whom have struggled offensively, it could be huge for the Canadiens.

When you look at Cole Caufield’s reaction to Laine’s goal, it’s easy to see how much he already means to the roster.

The team is currently on a five-game homestand, which means that Laine’s positive reactions will keep coming as he tries to keep the ball rolling. Laine and the Canadiens will look to build on this momentum when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

If Laine’s debut is any indication, his impact could extend far beyond a single game.

