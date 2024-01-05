First Eastern Conference Players Selected as 2024 NHL All-Stars

The first names for the Eastern Conference All-Star roster are in. Headline the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star group is Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, David Pastrnak, Nick Suzuki, and Brady Tkachuk. More selections will come from fan voting, but this is the core of the team for weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

The first selections as announced on Thursday night is led by Matthews, who leads the league with 30 goals, represents the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Suzuki makes his third All-Star appearance, while Tkachuk, the Ottawa Senators’ captain, earns his fourth nod.

The Eastern Conference team, comprising 16 players, will compete in skills competitions and a three-on-three tournament, with the Western Conference players to be announced later. A fan vote will determine the final 12 players. Notably absent initially is Alex Ovechkin, but fans may vote him in. The roster includes one defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. This year’s unique format involves team and celebrity captains drafting players for the tournament rosters.

The list full includes:

Eastern Conference players, as nominated by the NHL:

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak, F

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, F

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner, F

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat, F

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, F

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki, F

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, F

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal, F

New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin, G

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, F

Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny, F

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby, F

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, F

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, F

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson, F

Already Mixed Reactions to the All-Star Announcement

Early reactions from a lot of fans is that having one player rep each team is comical. It leaves out deserving names and brings in others who shouldn’t be there. For fans who want to make sure the player they don’t see here gets a shot to be added, you can vote here.

