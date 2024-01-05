First Eastern Conference Players Selected as 2024 NHL All-Stars

The first names for the Eastern Conference All-Star roster are in. Headline the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star group is Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, David Pastrnak, Nick Suzuki, and Brady Tkachuk. More selections will come from fan voting, but this is the core of the team for weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.
The first selections as announced on Thursday night is led by Matthews, who leads the league with 30 goals, represents the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Suzuki makes his third All-Star appearance, while Tkachuk, the Ottawa Senators’ captain, earns his fourth nod.
The Eastern Conference team, comprising 16 players, will compete in skills competitions and a three-on-three tournament, with the Western Conference players to be announced later. A fan vote will determine the final 12 players. Notably absent initially is Alex Ovechkin, but fans may vote him in. The roster includes one defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. This year’s unique format involves team and celebrity captains drafting players for the tournament rosters.
The list full includes:
Eastern Conference players, as nominated by the NHL:
Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak, F
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D
Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, F
Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner, F
Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat, F
Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, F
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki, F
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, F
New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal, F
New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin, G
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, F
Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny, F
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby, F
Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, F
Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, F
Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson, F
Already Mixed Reactions to the All-Star Announcement
Early reactions from a lot of fans is that having one player rep each team is comical. It leaves out deserving names and brings in others who shouldn’t be there. For fans who want to make sure the player they don’t see here gets a shot to be added, you can vote here.
Next: 3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over the Ducks
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return
Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington joins the AHL Wranglers ahead of an imminent return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 9 hours ago
Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman walked through 5 options for the New Jersey Devils in...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 10 hours ago
Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of
The PWHL officially launched and for many of the players, this is years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game
The Edmonton Oilers have five legitimate candidates for 2024 NHL All-Star consideration. There's a...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Getting a Total Reset in AHL, But Future Uncertain
The Toronto Maple Leafs have no plan to play Ilya Samsonov in AHL games....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Dennis Hildeby Probably Not Ready, But Here He Is
The plan for young goalie Dennis Hildeby was to keep him in the AHL...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Ilya Samsonov Clears Waivers, Joins Marlies for Confidence Boost
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has cleared waivers and is set to join...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Will the Oilers Pursue John Gibson After Lighting Him Up?
Following a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers got a much...
Stan Smith
January 4, 2024 at 5:18 pm
I realize that just one player from each team gets picked on the original roster and Matthews has 30 goals. With the season he is having Nylander deserves to be on the team as well. Hopefully, he will be added later.
Pingback: 2024 Western Conference NHL All-Star First Selections Announced
Pingback: First Eastern Conference Players Selected as 2024 NHL All-Stars Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: 2024 Western Conference NHL All-Star First Selections Announced - Click Sports News
Pingback: 2024 Western Conference NHL All-Star First Selections Announced – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: 2024 Western Conference NHL All-Star First Selections Announced – brown-coyote-485995.hostingersite.com