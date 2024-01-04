3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over the Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, with several key factors contributing to their success. Just as goaltender Lukas Dostal threatened to outplay them, the Maple Leafs persistently attacked the net until it finally yielded on their 50th shot of the game. In an overtime thriller, Toronto secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim, refusing to be thwarted by exceptional goaltending. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Martin Jones’ Goaltending Brilliance

In back-to-back games, goaltender Martin Jones demonstrated outstanding prowess, securing the road goal for the Maple Leafs. Following a stellar shutout against the Kings, Jones made 27 saves in the 2-1 overtime victory against the Ducks. Facing a total of 59 shots in the two-game set, Jones allowed only one goal, showing his reliability and contributing significantly to the team’s success.

With a 6-3-0 record, including two shutouts, Jones has proven to be a valuable asset, instilling confidence in the team as they head into the upcoming matchup against San Jose.

Takeaway Two: Auston Matthews Reaches the 30-Goal Milestone

Auston Matthews reached the 30-goal mark during the overtime victory against the Ducks. Despite the end of his point streak in the Los Angeles Kings game, Matthews showed his goal-scoring power with an impressive 13 shots on net. His determination paid off as he scored the game-winner at 2:12 of overtime.

With the goal, Matthews became the first player in the league to reach 30 goals this season. Matthews’ offensive capabilities and consistent performance make him a key player for the Maple Leafs as they continue their season.

Takeaway Three: Mitch Marner’s Playmaking Contributed to the Win

Mitchell Marner played a crucial role in the Maple Leafs’ victory against the Ducks. He registered a great assist on the game-winner by Matthews. It was a perfectly played pass. Despite a recent scoring slump, Marner set up Auston Matthews for the game-winning goal in overtime, emphasizing his value in key moments.

Marner now has put up 14 goals and 25 assists (for 39 points) on the season. He’s been a consistent contributor in 36 games and remains a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs as they navigate through the season.

