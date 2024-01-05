Amid the unveiling of the first 16 Eastern Conference All Stars, the NHL faced criticism from fans for leaving out one of this year’s best options for the NHL All-Star Game. Artemi Panarin, a notable Rangers forward, was not included in the first selections and it appeared he’d have to get in via fan vote. However, Panarin isn’t going to be part of this year’s festivities and there’s a very understanding reason as to why.

Related: First Eastern Conference Players Selected as 2024 NHL All-Stars

Via a post on social media, Panarin responded to not being selected, disclosing that he won’t be able to attend the event as he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Here's why Artemi can't go to All-Star ???? – but he says "PLEASE RETWEET NOW TO VOTE FOR MY TEAMMATES ⤵️"#NHLAllStarvote

Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider

Alexis Lafreniere

Vincent Trocheck

Jacob Trouba

Adam Fox pic.twitter.com/nF6acTnrVw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2024

In a positive turn, instead of dwelling on his omission, Panarin urged Rangers fans to vote for one of his teammates, highlighting the potential choices, in Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck, Jacob Trouba, and Adam Fox. Fan voting is open until Jan 11th and you can select your 12 skaters, choosing any of those players.

Igor Shesterkin was selected as the goaltender for the Eastern Conference.

The Panarin “Snub” Makes More Sense Now

The league’s decision to select Shesterkin over Panarin and Nylander sparked social media discussions, but now that fans know why, it makes a lot more sense. Panarin’s announcement reflected his commitment to family priorities, shifting the focus to supporting his teammates and encouraging fan engagement in the voting process.

Next: Ducks Blast Maple Leafs Reporter Who Disrespected Lukas Dostal