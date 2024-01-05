Amid the unveiling of the first 16 Eastern Conference All Stars, the NHL faced criticism from fans for leaving out one of this year’s best options for the NHL All-Star Game. Artemi Panarin, a notable Rangers forward, was not included in the first selections and it appeared he’d have to get in via fan vote. However, Panarin isn’t going to be part of this year’s festivities and there’s a very understanding reason as to why.
Related: First Eastern Conference Players Selected as 2024 NHL All-Stars
Via a post on social media, Panarin responded to not being selected, disclosing that he won’t be able to attend the event as he and his wife are expecting their second child.
In a positive turn, instead of dwelling on his omission, Panarin urged Rangers fans to vote for one of his teammates, highlighting the potential choices, in Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck, Jacob Trouba, and Adam Fox. Fan voting is open until Jan 11th and you can select your 12 skaters, choosing any of those players.
Igor Shesterkin was selected as the goaltender for the Eastern Conference.
The Panarin “Snub” Makes More Sense Now
The league’s decision to select Shesterkin over Panarin and Nylander sparked social media discussions, but now that fans know why, it makes a lot more sense. Panarin’s announcement reflected his commitment to family priorities, shifting the focus to supporting his teammates and encouraging fan engagement in the voting process.
Next: Ducks Blast Maple Leafs Reporter Who Disrespected Lukas Dostal
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return
Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington joins the AHL Wranglers ahead of an imminent return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 22 hours ago
Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman walked through 5 options for the New Jersey Devils in...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 23 hours ago
Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of
The PWHL officially launched and for many of the players, this is years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game
The Edmonton Oilers have five legitimate candidates for 2024 NHL All-Star consideration. There's a...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Getting a Total Reset in AHL, But Future Uncertain
The Toronto Maple Leafs have no plan to play Ilya Samsonov in AHL games....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Dennis Hildeby Probably Not Ready, But Here He Is
The plan for young goalie Dennis Hildeby was to keep him in the AHL...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Ilya Samsonov Clears Waivers, Joins Marlies for Confidence Boost
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has cleared waivers and is set to join...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Will the Oilers Pursue John Gibson After Lighting Him Up?
Following a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers got a much...
Pingback: Artemi Panarin Shares Why He Wasn’t Dissed for All-Star Selection Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey