Fans Rip Jim Hiller as Kings Blow Another Lead to Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings find themselves in a 2-2 series tie with the Edmonton Oilers, and fans are directing much of their frustration at Kings’ head coach Jim Hiller. After a strong regular-season showing that earned Hiller praise following his midseason promotion, the playoffs are exposing serious concerns about his in-game decisions. He has been heavily criticized on social media, and former NHLer Rob Brown said on the Got Yer’ Back podcast that if the Kings lose the series, it will be on the back of the coach. “It is poor, poor coaching on behalf of the LA Kings.” He added, “It’s gonna cost them the series, again.”

Local media have been challenging Hiller’s decisions, and he’s been pushing back. Sarcastically saying, “Next question” when asked by a media member how the Kings can better close out games, it’s hard to argue that his decisions to sit back and play a prevent defense against an offensive juggernaut like the Oilers are not working.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN summed it up bluntly, writing, “Great weekend for Jim Hiller. The worst coach’s challenge in playoff history in Game 3 and then the Kings play with the lead in Game 4 like Todd McLellan was never fired.”

Hiller is Taking a Lot of Heat in Oilers vs. Kings Series

Criticism started after the Kings squandered a huge lead in Game 1 and barely pulled out a win in the final seconds when a fluttered shot got past the Oilers’ Stuart Skinner. In Game 3, a disastrous coach’s challenge handed the Oilers a power play, momentum, and ultimately the win. Then, in Game 4, a 3-1 third-period lead evaporated. Evan Bouchard scored two goals late, then Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner.

Fans pointed to Hiller’s decision to revert to a passive, “prevent” defense as a key reason the Kings once again collapsed under pressure. He’s shortening his bench and playing the same players in trying to close out games, and those players are fatigued.

Jim Hiller in hot water as Los Angeles Kings’ head coach

“The only reason the Kings don’t win the Stanley Cup this season would be because of Jim Hiller,” one fan posted. “Coaching cost the Kings Games 3 and 4.”

Another added, “Best-of-three now. Hiller again relying on a lead and it backfired for the second straight game. He is killing this playoff run.”

While Hiller deserved credit for stabilizing the team during the regular season, the playoffs are an entirely different test — one he is failing. With a pivotal Game 5 ahead, the pressure is on Hiller to adjust and avoid another late-game meltdown. If he can’t, the Oilers will take the lead in the series, and it won’t look good on the Kings’ coaching staff. If the Kings lose the series, it shouldn’t shock anyone if Hiller’s job is in jeopardy.

Next: Bouchard Huge in Oilers’Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings