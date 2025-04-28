Edmonton Oilers
Fans Rip Jim Hiller as Kings Blow Another Lead to Oilers
Los Angeles Kings’ head coach Jim Hiller is taking heat for sitting back in games against the Oilers, letting Edmonton back in the series.
The Los Angeles Kings find themselves in a 2-2 series tie with the Edmonton Oilers, and fans are directing much of their frustration at Kings’ head coach Jim Hiller. After a strong regular-season showing that earned Hiller praise following his midseason promotion, the playoffs are exposing serious concerns about his in-game decisions. He has been heavily criticized on social media, and former NHLer Rob Brown said on the Got Yer’ Back podcast that if the Kings lose the series, it will be on the back of the coach. “It is poor, poor coaching on behalf of the LA Kings.” He added, “It’s gonna cost them the series, again.”
Local media have been challenging Hiller’s decisions, and he’s been pushing back. Sarcastically saying, “Next question” when asked by a media member how the Kings can better close out games, it’s hard to argue that his decisions to sit back and play a prevent defense against an offensive juggernaut like the Oilers are not working.
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN summed it up bluntly, writing, “Great weekend for Jim Hiller. The worst coach’s challenge in playoff history in Game 3 and then the Kings play with the lead in Game 4 like Todd McLellan was never fired.”
Hiller is Taking a Lot of Heat in Oilers vs. Kings Series
Criticism started after the Kings squandered a huge lead in Game 1 and barely pulled out a win in the final seconds when a fluttered shot got past the Oilers’ Stuart Skinner. In Game 3, a disastrous coach’s challenge handed the Oilers a power play, momentum, and ultimately the win. Then, in Game 4, a 3-1 third-period lead evaporated. Evan Bouchard scored two goals late, then Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner.
Fans pointed to Hiller’s decision to revert to a passive, “prevent” defense as a key reason the Kings once again collapsed under pressure. He’s shortening his bench and playing the same players in trying to close out games, and those players are fatigued.
“The only reason the Kings don’t win the Stanley Cup this season would be because of Jim Hiller,” one fan posted. “Coaching cost the Kings Games 3 and 4.”
Another added, “Best-of-three now. Hiller again relying on a lead and it backfired for the second straight game. He is killing this playoff run.”
While Hiller deserved credit for stabilizing the team during the regular season, the playoffs are an entirely different test — one he is failing. With a pivotal Game 5 ahead, the pressure is on Hiller to adjust and avoid another late-game meltdown. If he can’t, the Oilers will take the lead in the series, and it won’t look good on the Kings’ coaching staff. If the Kings lose the series, it shouldn’t shock anyone if Hiller’s job is in jeopardy.
Next: Bouchard Huge in Oilers’Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings
More News
-
NHL News/ 40 minutes ago
Penguins Part Ways wit Head Coach Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired head coach Mike Sullivan. He'll be a highly coveted...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Bouchard Huge in Oilers’ Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers stormed back to win Game 4 vs the Los Angeles Kings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Pickard, Bouchard, and Game 4 vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers head into Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings with Calvin...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Sabres, Panthers, Canadiens, Capitals
NHL trade talk rumors: Tkachuk discipline, Quenneville to Ducks, Byram's future in Buffalo, Canadiens...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Logan Thompson Returns & Keeping Up With Capitals’ Prospects
Logan Thompson was back on the ice at practice for the Washington Capitals, and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Elias Pettersson’s Agent Talks Trade: Canucks Keep Options Open
The Vancouver Canucks are open to the option of trading Elias Pettersson this offseason...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Win Game 3: Kings’ Failed Challenge Potentially Flips Series
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 against the Kings after a failed challenge on...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHL Investigating Pregame Incident Between Senators and Leafs
The NHL is looking into a pre-game incident between Nick Cousins and Anthony Stolarz...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Will the Oilers Move on From Stuart Skinner This Offseason?
The Edmonton Oilers may go to Calvin Pickard in Game 3, and if he...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Bruins to Consider a Swayman Trade as Part of Their Retool?
The Boston Bruins are likely to make big moves in the offseason, but could...