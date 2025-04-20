NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Avalanche, Jets, Islanders, Oilers, Leafs

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs opened on Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche both earned big Game 1 victories in the Western Conference. The Jets picked up a 5-3 win, while the Avalanche handily defeated the Stars 5-1. Meanwhile teams like the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs have some key injury updates and signing news.

Winnipeg Jets Keep Rolling: Take Game 1

The Winnipeg Jets took the win in their opening game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5–3 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Presidents’ Trophy winners proved why they had the best record in the NHL this season.

After falling behind, the Jets took complete control in the second half of the game—limiting the Blues to just 17 shots on goal, including only two in the third period. Kyle Connor’s game-winner sealed it and they picked up the win without injured forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi available.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 17 shots but wasn’t to blame. He still delivered key saves when it mattered.

Colorado Avalanche: Blackwood Steady as Avs Dominate

The Colorado Avalanche rolled to a 5–1 victory over the Dallas Stars, thanks to a solid performance from goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood. Artturi Lehkonen opened the scoring with the oddest goal of the day—a skate deflection while falling to the ice that beat Jake Oettinger. Though it required video review, it was ultimately ruled legal.

Blackwood, appearing in his first NHL playoff game, stopped 23 of 24 shots, helping quiet questions surrounding Colorado’s goaltending situation and potentially changing up their goaltending tandem this season was the right move. The Stars, who entered the playoffs on a seven-game skid, continue to struggle. They are feeling the absence of Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen.

Heiskanen’s status is now considered day-to-day, per head coach Pete DeBoer.

Edmonton Oilers: Klingberg Activated, More Help on the Way

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to activate defenseman John Klingberg off long-term injured reserve ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings. Klingberg has missed 20 of the last 21 games but is now poised to return as Edmonton deals with the absence of Mattias Ekholm. Jake Walman, who was acquired at the deadline, is also healthy and will play a top-four role.

There’s optimism that forwards Trent Frederic and Evander Kane may also return soon. Frederic has resumed full practice, while Kane’s availability remains uncertain after missing the entire regular season. Their potential return could bolster Edmonton’s physicality and depth scoring.

The Oilers also locked Ty Emberson up for two more years, inking the defenseman to an extension worth $1.3 million per season.

New York Islanders: Extension Talks Underway

According to Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders are working toward extensions for winger Kyle Palmieri and defenseman Adam Boqvist. Palmieri rebounded with 48 points this season and hasn’t missed a game since January 2023. At age 33, his next contract may be his last—but it could ensure he hits 1,000 NHL games as an Islander.

Boqvist, acquired via waivers, found his stride on the bottom pairing.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nearly Full Health for Round One

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin their playoff series against the Ottawa Senators with only one absence: defenseman Jani Hakanpää. Per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, key players Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, David Kämpf, and Max Pacioretty are all expected to be available.

The Leafs’ offense remains one of the league’s most dangerous, and with few health concerns, they’ll look to make quick work of a Senators team making its first playoff appearance in years.

