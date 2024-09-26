Good News for Maple Leafs Despite Auston Matthews Injury Scare

Auston Matthews won’t be in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason game tonight, but there doesn’t appear to be much concern over his absence. The star forward, who scored 69 goals last season and is now just 32 shy of reaching 400 career goals, left practice earlier this week with what head coach Craig Berube described as less than an injury and more an “upper body thing.”
A video on Thursday showed Matthews talking to the coach after an early on-ice session ahead of the optional skate. Matthews stuck around and participated.
According to reports, Matthews’ issue is believed to be minor. TSN’s Chris Johnston called it “bumps and bruises,” and the team is being cautious by keeping him out of the lineup. Matthews himself looked relaxed and in good spirits during the team’s optional morning skate today, staying on the ice for a bit longer to chat with Berube after the session.
Even though Matthews is expected to be ready when the regular season begins, the Leafs are using this opportunity to test different lineup combinations. Max Domi will likely step in at center for tonight’s game, and William Nylander, who has been practicing as a center option, could also fill in as needed.
Matthews Should Be Back For More Maple Leafs Preseason Games
While it’s not expected Matthews will miss any more time than tonight’s preseason game, Johnston said this situation highlights the importance of depth and flexibility in the lineup. It allows the team to ensure they can pivot even if a key player like Matthews misses time.
With plenty of preseason games still to come, Matthews has time to get back into game action before the season opener.
