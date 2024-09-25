Early Preseason Reaction: Josh Brown the Oilers 2024-25 New Whipping Boy

It’s early in the 2024-25 season, but it seems Edmonton Oilers fans have already found their new whipping boy: defenseman Josh Brown. Every season, the fanbase seems to single out one player who becomes the subject of their ire. Based on early preseason reactions, Brown may be taking on that role this year, drawing criticism after just a couple of games.
Brown, signed to a three-year, $1 million per year deal this summer, was a surprising choice for many fans. The 29-year-old defenseman has primarily been a depth player throughout his career, never scoring more than 10 points in a season and posting unremarkable advanced stats. He’s moved around a lot in the NHL and he wouldn’t have been the obvious choice to many as a Stanley Cup contender was trying to fill holes opened up as key defensemen like Vincent Desharnais, Philip Broberg, and Cody Ceci left the team.
Part of the issue might be the pressure to be something he’s not. The Oilers badly need a defenseman to step up and Brown is expected to fill a big gap on the team’s blue line—a task that fans are skeptical he can manage.
Brown Says He’s Happy The Oilers See Something In Him
Brown seems like a gamer and a good guy, but he also seems to know nothing is guaranteed. “I’m just happy that management sees something in me that they think I can bring.” He’s currently working alongside Brett Kulak as part of the Oilers’ third defensive pairing, a spot vacated by Desharnais’ departure to the Vancouver Canucks.
So far, Brown appears to be taking time to get adjusted. Edmonton Sports Talk’s Dustin Nielsen was direct when he tweeted, “Hopefully [Troy] Stecher steps up because Josh Brown isn’t a third-pairing guy.” If Brown isn’t that guy, there’s not much of a use for him. He’s not a top-four, but he’s signed for three seasons, which is concerning.
The Oilers Have Liked Brown, Which Might Not Help Fan Reaction
Although his contract isn’t particularly harmful to the Oilers, when a player is put in a role they may not be suited for and still has full support from the team, it often leads to heightened criticism from fans.
Brown has the support of management and Oilers pro scouts, who have reportedly liked him for some time. Still, he’s got a lot to prove. Bob Stauffer highlighted Brown’s physical, hard-nosed style, and his experience playing 15 minutes a game over the last two seasons with Arizona. Yet, fans aren’t entirely buying in.
Whether Brown can flourish in an unforgiving market like Edmonton and solidify his role on the team remains to be seen. Things aren’t necessarily getting off on the right foot. Unless he turns the fans to his side quickly, it could wind up being a long season for Brown.
