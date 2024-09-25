With the departures of Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele, the Edmonton Oilers are actively seeking a new forward to strengthen their penalty-killing unit. They may have found one in Vasily Podkolzin, one of this season’s latest arrivals.
Podkolzin is a player not previously known for his defensive prowess, but he has emerged as a surprising candidate to fill the role. Despite playing 137 NHL games with limited penalty-killing experience—just under eight minutes in total—Podkolzin has expressed a strong desire to develop this skill.
Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes that the 22-year-old winger recently stated his intention to add penalty killing to his game, and his efforts have been noticeable in camp. During Tuesday’s special teams practice, Podkolzin was paired with veteran Derek Ryan, and the Oilers’ coaching staff is seriously considering him for the role. Head coach Chris Knoblauch noted “We’re looking for a little bit of penalty-killing guys because we lost some of those last year. Speed, being tenacious, stuff like that.” He added that Podkolzin getting a look as one of these options is not just an experimental move. Knoblauch has given penalty-killing minutes to Podkolzin in the first two preseason games.
Knoblauch said, “Any good hockey player that is focused and bought into the job can do it, and we’re giving him every opportunity to prove he can.”
Can Podkolzin Fill the Role of Oilers Penalty Killer?
The Oilers had one of the league’s most effective penalty kills last season, and a good chunk of the players responsible for that are back. Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Ryan are returning. At least one more guy to make a third pairing is important.
The main question is which pairing Podkolzin will join. There could be some early bumps in the road and while Podkolzin’s potential as a penalty killer could be a key storyline to watch as the regular season, who helps him work his way into that role will also be intriguing to watch.
