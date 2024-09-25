Mitch Marner made headlines recently with his candid comments on William Nylander’s upcoming documentary, stating he probably wouldn’t watch it. And, as most Marner comments do, they’ve garnered a mixed response from Toronto Maple Leafs fans.
Marner was asked about the show, specifically because it previews a moment between himself and William Nylander, where Nylander is telling Marner to stop crying and just shoot it. It was a moment that went viral last season and fans wanted to know what was really said between the two. The Amazon documentary looks as though it will reveal that conversation as Nylander was mic’d up.
Marner noted:
“I probably won’t watch it, to be honest. I like watching other documentaries, other sport documentaries. I’ll probably tune in a little bit, but I don’t think I’ll be sitting on the couch throwing that on for the first opportunity.”
His remarks sparked some backlash from fans, though some argue it’s being blown out of proportion.
These comments come not longer after Marner sat down with Elliotte Friedma in a candid interview where he said he couldn’t seen himself playing anywhere other than Toronto. His future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is in doubt, in part, because it’s not clear how bad the Leafs want to retain him and because of conflicting reports about his personality and priorities.
In a recent press conference, the Toronto native expressed his strong desire to remain with the team long-term, but with his free agency looming, there’s uncertainty surrounding him. Marner has made it clear he wants to be part of what is going on with this organization: “I’m passionate about this team and I’m passionate about this fan base, so — you know — I hope not,” when asked if he could imagine playing elsewhere.
Is Marner Going To Lose the Maple Leafs Fan Vote No Matter What
While some in Leafs Nation are pushing for Marner to be locked up sooner rather than later, fans are quick to jump on everything that gets said about the forward. He is open to negotiating during the season but, comments like the ones he made about the Amazon show bring criticique that he’s not more open to letting people in. “I’d like to just focus on hockey and let my agents work out the kinks in the negotiations,” Marner said.
This is not to say that Marner is doing anything wrong. But, the spotlight is so bright, no matter what he says or does, he’s going have fans on both sides. Some will argue he’s not a good fit and others will say he’s being treated unfairly.
