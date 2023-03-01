Dylan Larkin Signs 8-Year Extension with Red Wings

According to Elliotte Friedman, it appears the contract extension impasse between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin is over. Friedman is reporting that Larkin has agreed to an eight-year extension with the team worth $8.7 million per season.
Larkin is a well-rounded No. 1 center in the NHL with strong puck skills and speed to burn. He is a consistent point-per-game player and a key part of the Red Wings’ core. The team didn’t want to lose him in free agency and there were talks that he might be on the move if the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new extension. Both sides were likely to get it done, even if there was some worry in Detroit that both parties were far apart. Rumors were he wanted more than $9 million per season, but once Bo Horvat signed with the New York Islanders it became pretty clear what Larkin was worth.
Reports are this deal does not include any signing bonus money.
Larkin, 26, has skated in 59 games with the Red Wings this season and has posted 22 goals, 35 assists and 57 points (all first on the team in those categories.) Larkin is currently in his third season as the Red Wings’ captain after being named the 37th captain in franchise history on Jan. 13, 2021. Letting him leave would have been a huge loss to the core of a Red Wings franchise that appears ready to take the next to compete step following a rebuild.
It’s unclear yet if they’ll make the playoffs this season, but they are working towards being a regular playoff team at this stage in their changeover under GM Steve Yzerman.
Next: Avalanche Trade For Lars Eller From the Capitals
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 week ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...