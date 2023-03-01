Dylan Larkin Signs 8-Year Extension with Red Wings

According to Elliotte Friedman, it appears the contract extension impasse between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin is over. Friedman is reporting that Larkin has agreed to an eight-year extension with the team worth $8.7 million per season.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year contract extension with an annual average value of $8.7 million.



Larkin is a well-rounded No. 1 center in the NHL with strong puck skills and speed to burn. He is a consistent point-per-game player and a key part of the Red Wings’ core. The team didn’t want to lose him in free agency and there were talks that he might be on the move if the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new extension. Both sides were likely to get it done, even if there was some worry in Detroit that both parties were far apart. Rumors were he wanted more than $9 million per season, but once Bo Horvat signed with the New York Islanders it became pretty clear what Larkin was worth.

Reports are this deal does not include any signing bonus money.

Larkin, 26, has skated in 59 games with the Red Wings this season and has posted 22 goals, 35 assists and 57 points (all first on the team in those categories.) Larkin is currently in his third season as the Red Wings’ captain after being named the 37th captain in franchise history on Jan. 13, 2021. Letting him leave would have been a huge loss to the core of a Red Wings franchise that appears ready to take the next to compete step following a rebuild.

It’s unclear yet if they’ll make the playoffs this season, but they are working towards being a regular playoff team at this stage in their changeover under GM Steve Yzerman.

