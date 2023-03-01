Red Wings Trade Filip Hronek to Canucks for 1st, 2nd-Round Picks

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to move the conditional first-round pick they acquired in the Bo Horvat trade just a few weeks after the trade was completed. Moving the first-rounder to the Detroit Red Wings, GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have acquired defenseman Filip Hronek and Detroit’s 2023 4th rd pick in exchange for the conditional 1st rd draft pick and Vancouver’s 2nd rd pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have acquired D Filip Hronek and Detroit's 2023 4th rd pick in exchange for the conditional 1st rd draft pick acquired in the Bo Horvat trade with the New York Islanders and Vancouver’s 2nd rd pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/fm1IqhLByB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2023

Hronek is a two-way top-four defenceman who plays in all situations and likes to carry the puck in transition. He is having a good season and is playing above his cap hit, but early reactions to the trade are that the Red Wings are winning this one, selling Hronek at his highest possible value. Canucks’ GM Allvin said of the acquisition: “We are excited to add a 25yr-old right-shot D who handles the puck well & possesses a strong 2-way game. He has steadily progressed throughout his time in DET to show he is a top pairing D. We are happy to continue to add younger pieces to build (our) core.”

That the Canucks have elected to trade the first-round pick they got from the Horvat deal might be the most perplexing part of the trade. It clearly means they don’t see rebuilding as a viable option and are going to try and retool their roster on the fly. Hronek has one more season on his current deal at a cap hit of $4.4 million.

The first-round pick is conditional. If the Islanders end up keeping it this year (Top-12 protected), the Red Wings get their 2024 1st, which could conceivably land ANYWHERE and that’s huge if New York becomes a lottery team.

One has to wonder if this means the Red Wings are officially sellers ahead of Friday’s deadline. They signed Dylan Larkin on Wednesday to an eight-year deal, but they have a few pieces they would potentially like to move in Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, and Filip Zadina.

Next: Dylan Larkin Signs 8-Year Extension with Red Wings