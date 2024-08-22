Dobber Hockey asked on Thursday: “Antony Duclair had to cut his hair due to Lou Lamoriello’s “cut and shaven” policy. Is this rule getting outdated, or does it still define Lou’s Team identity?” He’s not the only one wondering when enough is enough. Others aren’t sure this is on the New York Islanders and GM Lou Lamoriello. Seeing as Duclair could have signed anywhere he wanted and chose a team that has a history of forcing players to shave and cut their hair, perhaps Duclair isn’t bothered by all of this.

Anthony Duclair Islanders Hair

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News writes, “Everyone should stop speaking for Duclair when it comes to Lou’s policy because the only person’s opinion that matters is his. He signed a four-year deal in free agency knowing exactly what would be asked of him. We’ll ask him about it. The ridiculousness this morning…”

World Hockey Report, who shared the image on Duclair’s Instagram account, wrote simply, “Lou Lamoriello seems fun.”

Another account wrote:

“A picture is worth a thousand words. Grateful that Anthony Duclair shared this. The visceral reactions are sparking important conversations and highlighting just how outdated and vile these hair rules are. I really hate this for The Duke.”

Former GM and pro scout Shawn Simpson wrote, “That’s so sad that DuClair has to cut that great flow after signing with the Islanders. Lou is still living in the 70’s and 80’s College hockey world.”

Another X.com user argued, “Duclair signed with the Isles as a free agent. Could have signed anywhere he wanted. Hockey has its issues. This is not one of them.”

Gord Miller of TSN noted, “I don’t know of any other private companies that tell people how long their hair can be, that they can’t wear necklaces or have facial hair.” He also had some back and forth with fans who said companies have dress codes, but he argued that is not the same thing as personal grooming.

Is This An Issue? Are the Islanders Wrong?

What say you? Are Lamoriello and the Islanders out of line and out of touch when it comes to asking or forcing Duclair to cut his hair? To be fair, the assumption here is that this was a requirement, even though we don’t yet know that. It’s been a reported tradition for Lamoriello to require players to be clean-shaven and not have long hair, but is Duclair’s situation different? The argument some are making is that his hair was a cultural issue, which potentially changes the stakes.

