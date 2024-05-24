Islanders and Blackhawks Make Pre-NHL Draft Trade for Picks

In a trade on Friday, the New York Islanders have made a notable deal ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. They acquired a first-round pick (#20) and two second-round picks (#54 and #61) from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for their first-round pick (#18) and second-round pick (#50).
This deal has raised eyebrows, as the Islanders essentially move up just two spots in the first round and four spots in the second round, while giving away an additional second-round pick.
The reasoning behind the Islanders’ move is a subject of speculation. One possibility is that the Islanders are stockpiling picks for a larger trade, possibly eyeing a player that requires a second-round pick to secure. Another theory is that the Islanders might use the extra second-rounder to offload a bad contract, improving their financial flexibility.
These types of trades are typically finalized at the draft, indicating the Islanders might be preparing to target a specific player from another team. The additional second-round pick gained by Chicago bolsters their draft position, giving them more leverage in future transactions.
Expect More Moves from Both the Islanders and Blackhawks
This trade might not be the final move for either team before or during the NHL Draft. The Blackhawks are in a strong position, also holding the second overall selection in the upcoming draft after winning the second lottery draw. Following their acquisition of Calder Trophy finalist Connor Bedard with the first-overall pick last year, Chicago is anticipated to select either Russian winger Ivan Demidov or Belarusian defenseman Artyom Levshunov with their top pick this year.
The strategic maneuvering by both teams suggests that further trades or acquisitions could be in the works as the draft approaches. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these picks are utilized and what additional moves might unfold.
