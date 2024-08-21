Could Murray Be the Surprise of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs Season?

What if Matt Murray, once a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, is finally free from the hip issues that have plagued him in recent years? Since leaving Pittsburgh, Murray’s performance has been a shadow of his former self, with injuries hampering his time with the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But now, after undergoing successful hip surgeries, there’s a possibility that he could return to the elite form that once made him one of the NHL’s most promising young goaltenders.

Murry Is Still a Relatively Young Goalie

At 30 years old, Murray is still relatively young for a goaltender, a position where players often peak later in their careers. His experience and a clean bill of health could mean that the Maple Leafs have a hidden gem in their goaltending lineup. The idea of a fully healthy Murray returning to his skillful ways is fascinating. With the right coaching and careful management, there’s a scenario where Murray reclaims his role as a reliable starter or, at the very least, provides invaluable depth.

Matt Murray Maple Leafs goalie

This potential resurgence comes at a crucial time when analysts have questioned the depth of the Maple Leafs’ goaltending. If Murray can return to form, Toronto could have an unexpectedly strong trio of goaltenders. Joseph Woll has shown flashes of brilliance whenever he’s been healthy. Though less experienced at the NHL level, Anthony Stolarz has proven to be a solid performer wherever he’s played. Together, this group could offer the Maple Leafs stability in the net, a position that’s been a question mark for the team in recent years.

Can Murray Take Steps to Reclaim His Health and Skill Set?

As the preseason and training camp unfold, could Murray take steps to reclaim his former glory? The Maple Leafs might carry three goaltenders into the regular season if he impresses. The team did it last season with Martin Jones, which proved a significant advantage. A healthy, rejuvenated Murray could be the X-factor that transforms the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation from a concern into a strength, providing much-needed insurance in a season where every detail will matter.

In this “what if” scenario, Murray could become the catalyst that shifts the story in Toronto from goaltending uncertainty to quiet confidence. If he can find his game again, the Maple Leafs might have the surprise comeback story of the season on their hands.

