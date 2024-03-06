Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers

According to insider reports, Anaheim Ducks forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick have been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in a deal ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Henrique is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and carries a cap hit of $5.825 million. Carrick seems to be a depth piece making $850K on the salary cap. He is also a pending UFA.

It is believed salary retention is part of the trade and a third team may be involved. Frank Seravalli reported: “Trade call(s) going down now: To Oilers: Adam Henrique (75% retained), Sam Carrick, 7th Rd Pick To the Ducks: EDM 2024 1st Rd Pick, Cond. 2025 5th Rd Pick. In addition, the Tampa Bay Lightning will receive Edmonton’s 4th Rd Pick (Cond: 5th becomes 4th in EDM wins the Cup. “Tampa also must send a reserve list player.”

Trade call(s) going down now:



To #Oilers: Adam Henrique (75% retained), Sam Carrick, 7th Rd Pick

To #NHLDucks: EDM 2024 1st Rd Pick, Cond. 2025 5th Rd Pick

To #GoBolts: EDM 4th Rd Pick



Cond: 5th becomes 4th in EDM wins the Cup.

Tampa also must send a reserve list player. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2024

Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick will be going to Edmonton. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2024

Henrique Became Oilers’ Top Target Over Past Few Days

Henrique, 34 was seen as the next top center available for trade behind centers Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan. In 57 games this season Henrique has tallied 16 goals and 38 points on a Ducks team that’s still quite deep in their rebuild. Henrique was traded to Anaheim from New Jersey back in 2017 and has spent the last 6 and a half seasons in Orange County.

There’s no doubt that teams always benefit from center depth. Henrique will be a great addition down the middle for an ambitious Oilers team looking to go on a deep playoff run. He also brings veteran leadership and playoff experience as part of a Devils team that made quite the playoff run reaching the Stanley Cup finals back in 2012.

Henrique also contributes significantly to the defensive aspect of the game. He’s known for being a stellar two-way center and an excellent player on the penalty kill. With Henrique being a defensive forward and an offensive contributor, he’ll be a great addition to the middle six.

Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick going to Oilers in trade

Carrick Is a Nice Depth Add for the Oilers’ Bottom Six

Meanwhile, Carrick seems to be the depth piece also going to Edmonton that GM Ken Holland was talking about this week. The 32-year-old has 11 points in 61 games played in Anaheim this season. He’ll most likely be a forward who can chip in some offense and add an element of grit. He carries a cap hit of $850,000 and is a UFA at season’s end.

Eric Stephens is reporting: “Hearing that they are the Oilers’ first-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth for 2025 that can improve to a fourth if Edmonton wins it all.”

