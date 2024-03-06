Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off their big 2024 NHL Trade Deadline deal with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. It’s a savvy deal with the Oilers getting 75% of Adam Henrique‘s contract retained thanks to the involvement of a third team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the deal, the Oilers also get Sam Carrick and don’t have to give up a single roster player. Not only will both players help, but there’s room to do more based on the cap space GM Ken Holland left the organization.

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the trade will see Edmonton send a first-round pick in 2024, along with a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 to the Ducks. If the Oilers in the Stanley Cup, the fifth-rounder becomes fourth. Meanwhile, the Lightning get Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2024 in return for retaining $1.465 million. Henrique will join the Oilers as a $1.46 million player. Carrick, also part of the deal comes in at $425K (50% was also retained). The Oilers are spending only $1.891 million on the two players. Both are pending UFAs.

Further to this, if the Oilers don’t win the 2024 Stanley Cup – the Lightning get Edmonton’s 2025 4th, instead of 2026. Ty Taylor, a Tampa Bay Lightning reserve goalie, also goes to the Oilers in the deal. Taylor’s rights is not likely to amount to much for the Oilers. As Oil in Goal points out, “Fort Wayne has Fanti, Brochu, and Parks who are strong for that level.” Of course, in the AHL, Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue are doing fine in Bakersfield.

Are the Oilers Going to Do Anything Else?

Edmonton might not be done. The team is looking to add a depth defenseman and while they don’t have a ton of cap space and they’ve used up their 2024 first-rounder, they could make a move for a No. 7 blueliner without giving up much. They may be able to include retention in the deal and get the player for less than the league minimum.

Ducks Lightning and Oilers trade leaves room for Holland to make another deal

It appears the Oilers are trying not to move roster players. That said, Warren Foegele, Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak are still trade pieces that Ken Holland could dangle over the next two days. Even if they don’t dangle a player, there’s room to add one more piece.

As Puck Pedia points out:

In the trades, #LetsGoOilers add Henrique @ $1.45625M & Carrick @ $425K. After sending [Sam] Gagner ($775K) down, they have $266K Projected Cap Space remaining with 22 players. This can fit $1.16M annual cap hit today or $1.22M Friday.

