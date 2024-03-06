Insider Says Oilers Have Identified Their Top Trade Deadline Target

While insiders all admit the Edmonton Oilers have a ton of irons in the fire, one insider is claiming the organization has narrowed their top trade deadline focus on one player — Anaheim Ducks’ forward Adam Henrique.
The Oilers are actively exploring trade options as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with Jake Guentzel emerging as a prominent target, according to reports from Elliotte Friedman during the Sportsnet broadcast. However, the situation surrounding Guentzel has been characterized by uncertainty, with the Oilers initially believing they were in contention, then thinking they were out, and now sensing a renewed opportunity.
Recent reports note that Guentzel is likely to be a rental for any team that acquires him, which is why the Oilers now stand a chance in the race to land him before Friday. So too, the recent acquisition of Anthony Mantha by the Vegas Golden Knights, who were also pursuing Guentzel, may have altered the dynamics of the situation.
But, all of this may be secondary to what the Oilers have identified as their top target. Potentially thinking they were out on Guentzel at one point, the focus shifted towards Henrique.
Adam Henrique is Oilers’ Top Target, With More in The Works
Chris Johnston of TSN Insider Trading highlighted that the Oilers’ top priority is acquiring Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks. Henrique, a versatile forward capable of playing center and wing, is viewed as an ideal option for the third line, with possible spot duty as a top-six winger. The Oilers believe he can handle key matchups due to his reliable two-way play, and the Ducks are open to retaining salary in any potential deal.
During the intermission of the Oilers’ game against the Boston Bruins, GM Ken Holland, as reported by Bob Stauffer, indicated his intention to secure a depth forward at the very least before the impending deadline. This could be Henrique, but it could also be in addition to Henrique, which is why the Guentzel news is fascinating. The likelihood the Oilers could pull of multiple moves if they acquire Guentzel is low. Whereas, there’s a belief Henrique can be had, with salary retained, leaving Edmonton room for at least one more deal.
Stauffer suggests that the Oilers might make multiple moves, and the recent waiver of Sam Gagner is seen as part of the strategy to create additional cap space.
As the Oilers intensify their efforts to secure Henrique, other teams, including the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and to a lesser extent, the Vegas Golden Knights, are also expressing interest in the Ducks forward. The next two days leading up to the trade deadline promise to be filled with a ton of chatter and at least one, if not two deals for the Oilers.
