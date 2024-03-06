Senators Deal Tarasenko to Florida Panthers for Two Picks

The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Vladimir Tarasenko to the Florida Panthers in exchange for two draft picks. Multiple insiders noted that talks between the Panthers and Senators picked up on Wednesday morning as Florida stepped up their efforts to try to acquire the Sens winger. The Golden Knights, Oilers, Rangers, and the Hurricanes were also in the mix. Tarasenko had a full no-trade clause and it was said his top pick was Florida.

Ottawa retains 50% of Tarasenko’s salary on the trade, with the Senators getting a 2024 fourth-round pick (which becomes a 2026 third-round pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup) and a 2025 third-round pick. That’s a good price, with the no-trade likely playing a factor in the return.

The Panthers are getting a six-time 30+ goal scorer, including one year in which he eclipsed the 40-goal mark. Although he’s not scoring at that pace lately, the 32-year-old will be an important addition to shore up depth scoring, which is always a must-have for teams gearing up for a long run to the Stanley Cup. This season, he has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games with the Senators.

Vladimir Tarasenko traded to the Florida Panthers

Tarasenko was lauded for his leadership abilities in the Ottawa room. By all accounts, he has been a good teammate and member of the community. The Panthers will undoubtedly lean on such a strong veteran presence as the games get more and more meaningful.

The Yaroslavl native’s contract expires at the end of this season, making him a UFA. There is currently no extension in place for Tarasenko with his new team. He currently makes $5,000,000 on a one-year deal signed with Ottawa last summer.

Panthers Get Their Guy in Tarasenko, Are They Done?

Many teams were looking for players of Tarasenko’s caliber to acquire before the deadline. This left the Senators in a favorable position to leverage the bidding war and amass a considerable return. Meanwhile, the Panthers were rumored to be in on several players, but Tarasenko wasn’t among the most expensive rentals on the market.

Tarasenko also brings a wealth of Stanley Cup playoff experience to the Panthers. He’s played in 97 postseason games over his career, including a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19 with the St. Louis Blues. His 64 career playoff points will be a welcome addition as they seek out a second lengthy playoff run.

