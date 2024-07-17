Oilers Expected to Hire New GM In Next Two Weeks

The Edmonton Oilers may not currently have a full-time general manager, but that is expected to change in the next few days. With Ken Holland leaving and Jeff Jackson acting as GM in the interim, the organization is looking for the right fit and interviewing candidates. There are a few candidates being tossed around in the rumor mill. Who are the Oilers leaning toward?

When asked if the plan was to hire a new general manager in Edmonton before the end of July, Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor responded, “Yes. Interviews are ongoing. Within the next two weeks, I suspect they will name a GM.” CEO and acting GM Jeff Jackson doesn’t want to assume the role permanently, and it’s unclear who he is considering for the position.

Jackson would be the fan-pleasing favorite based on the job he’s done as acting GM over the past two weeks. He’s made savvy draft moves, signed players to quality contracts in free agency, and made a couple of astute trades. Alas, he doesn’t want the job, even if he’ll likely be heavily involved in the moves made by the person he puts in that chair.

While there have been rumors of Stan Bowman being linked to the vacancy in Edmonton, there are factors to consider. He brings a wealth of experience, but controversy after what took place in Chicago that got him indefinitely suspended by the NHL.

He worked with the Chicago Blackhawks in various roles, including director of hockey operations, assistant general manager, and most notably, general manager from 2009-10 to the start of the 2021-22 season. During his tenure, he won three Stanley Cups. But, his role in covering up the sexual assault of former Blackhawks Black Ace Kyle Beach by a video coach during his first season as general manager is a huge stain against his character.

The question the Oilers have to ask is whether he’s served his time, worked on improving himself, and shown steps to avoid anything that would be considered questionable behavior.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said this week, “I know first-hand of the work Stan Bowman has been doing.” He added, “Bowman has worked with WHL teams and players, alongside Sheldon Kennedy and the Respect Group, shaping processes for junior teams and amateur levels. He’s been contrite and honest about what was missing.” Is that enough? It may not be for the Oilers.

Other candidates include Mark Hunter out of the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights program, and Keith Gretzky, who is in-house as the assistant GM with the Oilers already and working primarily with the Bakersfield Condors. There is even some talk about former player and Oilers’ captain Shawn Horcoff being up for consideration.

Mark Hunter became a serious candidate when the Oilers made moves at the drafts that had his fingerprints on them. The Oilers moved up in the draft to select Sam O’Reilly (London) as they had him ranked #15-20. They also selected William Nichol and he wasn’t ranked in the draft. He too played for London.

