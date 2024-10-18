3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 4-2 Win Over the Predators

There were some key takeaways as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Oilers appear to have turned things around after a slow start to the season and the 4-2 final was a result of hard work and holding a lead. This was the best effort we have seen from this group this season and it comes after a gutsy 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers just two nights prior.
The team hasn’t quite hit its stride yet, despite having significant offensive talent. However, their effort level has notably improved, and they were rewarded for it. Here are the three key takeaways from this performance.
A Fight Gets Oilers Going Again
While they did play a good game, the Oilers briefly found themselves trailing in this one following a Filip Forsberg goal in the first period. If you recall, it wasn’t until Troy Stecher dropped the gloves versus the Flyers that the Oilers got going. Another fight in this one seemed to light a spark in the group.
Shortly before the Oilers tied things up, Darnell Nurse dropped the gloves with Predators forward Michael McCarron. This seemed to get the Oilers going, as, aside from a late push in the third from the Preds, they carried the play in this one.
The Oilers’ Captain Gets on the Board
A major part of the Oilers’ three-game losing streak to begin the season was the play of Connor McDavid. The 27-year-old wasn’t his dominant self, registering just one assist over that span. Fans hoped, however, that he snapped out of that funk following his two-point night versus the Flyers, and that appears to be the case.
McDavid appeared to be back to his usual self in this game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal for his first of the season. While he hasn’t yet reached his full potential with five points in five games, he is steadily getting back on track.
Brett Kulak Steps Up With Two Goals
When a team is in a bit of a rut which the Oilers have been, unexpected players must step up and make a difference. While Brett Kulak has been a steady defensive presence throughout his time in Edmonton, he usually doesn’t produce much for offense. That wasn’t the case in this one.
Kulak tied things up at one apiece late in the first with a bomb from the point. He was then trusted late in the game to be on the ice while protecting a one-goal lead, and was rewarded with an empty net goal for his second of the outing. It was quite the performance from a player who scored just three goals throughout the entirety of last season.
Looking Ahead for the Oilers
Thanks to their mini two-game winning streak, the Oilers can get back to .500 with one more victory. That won’t be an easy task as they are set to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. They’ll then prepare for three games next week, which will come against the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Detroit Red Wings.
