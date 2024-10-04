Did Olivier Rodrigue Worry the Oilers About Their Goaltending?

The Edmonton Oilers might have a goaltending depth problem heading into the 2024-25 season, as goaltending prospect Olivier Rodrigue has struggled during the preseason. Originally drafted 62nd overall in 2018, Rodrigue was expected to be a key part of Edmonton’s future in net. However, his lackluster preseason performance raises serious concerns about his ability to handle NHL-level play.

The Oilers appear to have a solid one-two in Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. But, Pickard is still relatively inexperienced and if one of these two goalies were to get injured, the pressure falls on the shoulders of Rodrigue to come in as backup. Can he do so effectively?

With Pickard, the Oilers’ current No. 2 goaltender ready to return from a brief injury in preseason, it’s a reminder of just how fragile goalies can be. Rodrigue was given a chance to step up and prove his worth in the games Pickard couldn’t go. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old didn’t capitalize.

In his four preseason appearances, Rodrigue posted a disappointing 4.95 goals-against average (GAA) and a .808 save percentage (SV%)—the worst stats of any NHL goaltender to play in multiple games during the 2024 exhibition schedule. In his most recent outing against the Seattle Kraken, Rodrigue allowed six goals on just 24 shots, including four goals in 14 minutes during the second period.

Granted, it was preseason, but for a goalie like Rodrigue, this is where the games really count. It was his chance to prove he’s a capable option should the team need it. Now, there has to be some concern.

Do the Oilers Need to Look at More Goalie Depth This Season?

His preseason numbers hinder Rodrigue’s chances of securing a roster spot and highlight the Oilers’ potential lack of reliable goaltending depth. In another Cup-or-bust season, Edmonton can’t afford to have their goalies take off nights.

With Pickard’s history as mostly an AHL goaltender and his limited NHL success, Edmonton’s situation between the pipes could become problematic if injuries strike or Stuart Skinner’s form dips. That could lead to a situation where GM Stan Bowman needs to look around and consider his options.

It’s clear Rodrigue needs more time to develop, but the Oilers can’t afford to wait forever. As Rodrigue’s preseason woes continue, Edmonton may need to start exploring external options or risk facing a serious goaltending issue down the line. With time running out in the preseason, Rodrigue’s future as a potential NHL goalie remains uncertain.

Should the Oilers be worried? Based on his performance, the answer might be yes.

