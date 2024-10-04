Several players were placed on waivers by their NHL teams on Friday, with Ethan Bear of the Washington Capitals being the most notable. Bear, who has faced challenges in recent seasons due to personal issues and inconsistent performances, was once regarded as a crucial component of the Edmonton Oilers’ defense.

Some notes here: Ethan Bear is most prominent name…Jett Luchanko looks like an opening-night Flyer https://t.co/GMLBcmpVTu — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 4, 2024

Intriguingly, the Oilers are also facing an issue of their own with their blue line this season. Edmonton is struggling to find depth on their right side — at least depth that can play a No. 4 role if required. They have Ty Emberson, Josh Brown, Troy Stecher, and perhaps Travis Dermott (if he signs a contract.) None of those players are necessarily top-four guys,

But, is Ethan Bear the type of guy who could solve the Oilers’ problems?

Bear Might Not Be What the Oilers Need

Bear entered this year’s camp with the Capitals looking to earn a spot on a crowded blue line. The Caps added Jakob Chychrun, and Matt Roy, over the offseason. Bear was fighting with Alex Alexeyev and Dylan McIlrath for one of the extra spots. He was in tough to make a roster that needed to clear salary cap space.

Bear also returned to the team after spending time away from the team last spring to receive treatment from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Fair or not, that likely didn’t help his cause.

Ethan Bear a fit for the Edmonton Oilers off of waivers the Capitals?

Bear doesn’t necessarily come cheap. He’s a $2 million cap hit for one more season and he’s not necessarily a regular with high expectations, other than to get an opportunity.

The Oilers might not be the best team to give to him. First, he left under less-than-ideal circumstances. Second, the Oilers need a true No. 4, and while Bear was once considered a player who could one day be that, he’s not anymore. Third, the cap hit is too troublesome for Edmonton.

This is a nice idea considering a reunion could be a feel-good moment for the team and the fans. That said, for what the Oilers need and with their financial restrictions, this just isn’t the best fit.

