Several players were placed on waivers by their NHL teams on Friday, with Ethan Bear of the Washington Capitals being the most notable. Bear, who has faced challenges in recent seasons due to personal issues and inconsistent performances, was once regarded as a crucial component of the Edmonton Oilers’ defense.
Intriguingly, the Oilers are also facing an issue of their own with their blue line this season. Edmonton is struggling to find depth on their right side — at least depth that can play a No. 4 role if required. They have Ty Emberson, Josh Brown, Troy Stecher, and perhaps Travis Dermott (if he signs a contract.) None of those players are necessarily top-four guys,
But, is Ethan Bear the type of guy who could solve the Oilers’ problems?
Bear Might Not Be What the Oilers Need
Bear entered this year’s camp with the Capitals looking to earn a spot on a crowded blue line. The Caps added Jakob Chychrun, and Matt Roy, over the offseason. Bear was fighting with Alex Alexeyev and Dylan McIlrath for one of the extra spots. He was in tough to make a roster that needed to clear salary cap space.
Bear also returned to the team after spending time away from the team last spring to receive treatment from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Fair or not, that likely didn’t help his cause.
Bear doesn’t necessarily come cheap. He’s a $2 million cap hit for one more season and he’s not necessarily a regular with high expectations, other than to get an opportunity.
The Oilers might not be the best team to give to him. First, he left under less-than-ideal circumstances. Second, the Oilers need a true No. 4, and while Bear was once considered a player who could one day be that, he’s not anymore. Third, the cap hit is too troublesome for Edmonton.
This is a nice idea considering a reunion could be a feel-good moment for the team and the fans. That said, for what the Oilers need and with their financial restrictions, this just isn’t the best fit.
Next: Did Olivier Rodrigue Worry the Oilers About Their Goaltending?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade
If the Boston Bruins are left with no choice but to consider a trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Makes Request to Oilers’ Coach as Pre-Season Ends
Connor McDavid has approached his coached and asked if he can play out the...