The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Vitek Vanecek and our 2025 7th-round Draft Pick. The deal took place on Friday and rolled in as part of a last-second trade call after the NHL Trade deadline came to a close. The deal also came after the Devils traded for Jake Allen in an earlier trade from the Montreal Canadiens.
In a goalie-for-goalie swap, the New Jersey Devils reimagined their goaltending by adding both Allen and Kahkonen. This latest transaction to add Kahkonen is devoid of any retention. It stems from Devils’ General Manager Fitzgerald’s assessment that Vanecek may not see further play this season due to injury. Notably, Vanecek carried a cap hit of $3.4 million for the upcoming season.
The move allows the Devils to offload Vanecek’s cap hit, freeing up a substantial amount of money as they approach the offseason. Vanecek, 28, boasts a commendable 17-9-3 record this season with a 3.18 goals-against average (GAA). Over his NHL career, he holds an impressive 91-42-17 record. He delivered an exceptional performance last season, registering a 33-11-4 record with a 2.45 GAA, a .911 save percentage, and three shutouts. Notably, he achieved a career-long, 10-game win streak during that period.
In contrast, Kahkonen’s stats with the Sharks haven’t been as stellar, sporting an .895 save percentage and a 3.91 GAA. His performance has been impacted by facing the sixth-highest expected goals against per 60 minutes in the league, ranking just above the fifth-placed Jake Allen.
How Will Each Goalie Fare With Their New Respective Teams?
While both goaltenders have faced challenges, it’s essential to consider the defensive context. The Devils’ defensive struggles, while present, are not as pronounced as those faced by the Sharks or even the Montreal Canadiens, underscoring the importance of team dynamics in evaluating individual goalie performances.
The Devils are hoping they’ve addressed their goaltending effectively. There’s going to be a push for the playoffs, but there’s no guarantee there.
